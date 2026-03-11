$43.860.0351.040.33
Oslo police arrested three brothers on suspicion of bombing near the US embassy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1834 views

Three brothers of Iraqi origin were detained in Oslo on suspicion of a terrorist act. One of them confessed to detonating a bomb; the investigation is checking for a foreign connection.

Oslo police arrested three brothers on suspicion of bombing near the US embassy
Photo: NRK

Norwegian law enforcement agencies have detained three brothers as part of the investigation into the terrorist act that occurred near the US Embassy in Oslo last Sunday. During questioning on Wednesday evening, the 20-year-old detainee officially admitted his guilt in planting and detonating a powerful explosive device. This was reported by NRK, writes UNN.

Details

The police accuse all three of violating Article 138 of the Norwegian Criminal Code, which concerns terrorist bombings and carries a penalty of up to 21 years in prison.

Suspect's Confession and Course of Investigation

According to lawyer Øystein Storrvik, his client claims to have acted alone when directly planting the bomb. However, the prosecution believes that the other brothers actively participated in the planning and preparation of the crime, forming a terrorist conspiracy. The detainees are Norwegian citizens of Iraqi origin who had not previously been on the police's radar. Experts note that the absence of large-scale destruction is explained only by the high level of protection of the diplomatic mission building, as the explosive used was extremely powerful.

Explosion near US Embassy in Oslo, no casualties08.03.26, 08:45 • 10265 views

We questioned him tonight, and he confirmed that he planted the bomb at that location and has some connection to it. My client said he did it himself, in any case.

— stated lawyer Øystein Storrvik.

Main Hypotheses and International Cooperation

Currently, the investigation is considering several key versions, including the execution of an order from a foreign state entity or a connection to the Foxtrot criminal network. Police prosecutor Christian Hatlo emphasized that the choice of target and the current geopolitical situation force them to check the hypothesis of interference by external state actors. Interpol and FBI specialists, as well as the Police Security Service (PST), are involved in the investigation, assessing the risks of repeated attacks in the country.

The fact that the three arrested individuals were charged under Article 138 of the Norwegian Criminal Code regarding terrorist bombings adds additional seriousness to the case. One of the questions is whether this was an order from a state body.

— reported police prosecutor Christian Hatlo.

Norwegian police investigate explosion near US Embassy in Oslo as targeted attack08.03.26, 18:56 • 6119 views

