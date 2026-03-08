Explosion near US Embassy in Oslo, no casualties

On Sunday, March 8, an explosion occurred near the US Embassy in the capital of Norway. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the police, the explosion occurred near the entrance to the consular section of the embassy at about 01:00 local time. No one was reported injured.

Law enforcement officers also reported that a large number of their employees had been dispatched to the scene, and investigators were in contact with the embassy.

In addition, media reported that the explosion occurred at a time of increased security measures at US embassies and consulates worldwide due to the US-Israeli operation against Iran. At the same time, police spokesman Michael Dellemyr stated that it was "too early" to link the explosion to the US-Israel conflict against Iran, and that there were no signs of such a connection yet.

Recall

On Saturday, March 7, the US Embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, came under rocket fire from Soviet-made Katyusha multiple launch rocket systems on Saturday evening.