Explosion near US Embassy in Oslo, no casualties

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 25122 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 64813 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 36721 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 38181 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 55241 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 59480 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 67014 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 45468 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 92519 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30951 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
1.6m/s
70%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus - ReutersMarch 7, 09:41 PM • 10228 views
Paratroopers of the 77th Airmobile Brigade showed the elimination of a group of occupiers near Zahryzove in the Kupyansk directionVideoMarch 7, 09:59 PM • 12004 views
Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already wonPhotoMarch 7, 10:32 PM • 12791 views
Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shellingMarch 8, 12:12 AM • 12587 views
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv01:58 AM • 15827 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 56328 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 63519 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 92513 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 58620 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 66175 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 19843 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 22571 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 24240 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 25394 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 25465 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Gold

Explosion near US Embassy in Oslo, no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

An explosion occurred near the consular section of the US Embassy in Norway, with no casualties reported. Police are investigating the incident amid escalating tensions with Iran.

Explosion near US Embassy in Oslo, no casualties

On Sunday, March 8, an explosion occurred near the US Embassy in the capital of Norway. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the police, the explosion occurred near the entrance to the consular section of the embassy at about 01:00 local time. No one was reported injured.

Law enforcement officers also reported that a large number of their employees had been dispatched to the scene, and investigators were in contact with the embassy.

In addition, media reported that the explosion occurred at a time of increased security measures at US embassies and consulates worldwide due to the US-Israeli operation against Iran. At the same time, police spokesman Michael Dellemyr stated that it was "too early" to link the explosion to the US-Israel conflict against Iran, and that there were no signs of such a connection yet.

Recall

On Saturday, March 7, the US Embassy in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, came under rocket fire from Soviet-made Katyusha multiple launch rocket systems on Saturday evening.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldEvents
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Baghdad
Iraq
Norway
United States
Iran