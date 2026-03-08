$43.810.0050.900.00
March 7, 01:30 PM • 17739 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 42471 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 28252 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 30118 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 48653 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 56860 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 64134 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44882 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 87354 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30567 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Due to infrastructure damage, trains to Warsaw, Kholm, and Odesa are delayed. Repair work has been completed, but train schedules remain changed.

Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shelling

Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary delays in the departure of some trains due to infrastructure damage. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, the following trains are guaranteed to depart from the initial station with a delay due to the lateness of the previous (circulating) train:

  • No. 19/20 Kyiv → Kholm +3:00 (to the departure time on the ticket)
    • No. 67/68 Kyiv → Warsaw +3:00
      • No. 105/106 Kyiv → Odesa-Holovna +2:00
        • No. 51/52 Kyiv → Przemyśl +2:00
          • No. 93/94 Kholm → Kharkiv +3:00
            • No. 97/98 Kovel → Kyiv +2:25
              • No. 113/114 Uzhhorod → Kharkiv +4:00

                By the way, this does not mean that the train will arrive at intermediate stations with the same delay, because our drivers are able to significantly speed up

                - noted Ukrzaliznytsia.

                They added that the repair work has been completed in full.

                "At night, we no longer plan bypass routes, so the duration of your trip will again become more predictable. But please remember that in case of any threat in the immediate vicinity of the train or its predicted trajectory, our monitoring groups can stop it and announce an evacuation. This is not very pleasant (especially in the middle of the night), but it is always justified and always under control," Ukrzaliznytsia warned.

                Recall

                The night massive enemy attack led to damage to railway infrastructure facilities in Rivne, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions, which forced Ukrzaliznytsia to promptly adjust train schedules.

                Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restoration04.03.26, 23:35 • 19030 views

                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                SocietyEconomy
                War in Ukraine
                Ukrainian Railways
                Warsaw
                Kovel
                Uzhhorod
                Odesa
                Kyiv
                Kharkiv