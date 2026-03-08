Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shelling

Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary delays in the departure of some trains due to infrastructure damage. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, the following trains are guaranteed to depart from the initial station with a delay due to the lateness of the previous (circulating) train:

No. 19/20 Kyiv → Kholm +3:00 (to the departure time on the ticket)

No. 67/68 Kyiv → Warsaw +3:00

No. 105/106 Kyiv → Odesa-Holovna +2:00

No. 51/52 Kyiv → Przemyśl +2:00

No. 93/94 Kholm → Kharkiv +3:00

No. 97/98 Kovel → Kyiv +2:25

No. 113/114 Uzhhorod → Kharkiv +4:00

By the way, this does not mean that the train will arrive at intermediate stations with the same delay, because our drivers are able to significantly speed up - noted Ukrzaliznytsia.

They added that the repair work has been completed in full.

"At night, we no longer plan bypass routes, so the duration of your trip will again become more predictable. But please remember that in case of any threat in the immediate vicinity of the train or its predicted trajectory, our monitoring groups can stop it and announce an evacuation. This is not very pleasant (especially in the middle of the night), but it is always justified and always under control," Ukrzaliznytsia warned.

Recall

The night massive enemy attack led to damage to railway infrastructure facilities in Rivne, Vinnytsia, and Zhytomyr regions, which forced Ukrzaliznytsia to promptly adjust train schedules.

Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restoration