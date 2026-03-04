Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restoration

$43.450.22
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 10422 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 22154 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 32791 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 24233 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 28872 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 54639 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 79707 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66950 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68633 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Popular news
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 34065 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 34255 views
Iranian Embassy in Kyiv opens book of condolences for Ali Khamenei - reaction was swiftPhotoMarch 4, 12:09 PM • 12884 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 24757 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 17076 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhoto03:53 PM • 17205 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 22163 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 32802 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 34380 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 34187 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Iran
United States
White House
Israel
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 10841 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 24863 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 34067 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 41542 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 45410 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restoration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Germany has handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for the rapid restoration of damaged infrastructure after Russian shelling. This aid is part of a larger support package, which includes 18 vehicles, 32 generators, and 18 units of special equipment.

Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restoration

Heiko Thoms, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine, handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrainian railway workers, intended for rapid response by repair crews after Russian shelling. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

Details

Eleven vehicles will be sent to the regions for track workers, power engineers, and communication specialists, while two units of transport will be used by the locomotive company for personnel transportation. This assistance is part of a large-scale support package, which generally includes 18 vehicles, 32 generators, and 18 units of special construction equipment.

The role of new transport in ensuring uninterrupted train movement

During the official handover ceremony, Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Balesta emphasized that railway workers are in urgent need of service transport due to constant enemy attacks on infrastructure facilities. The new vehicles will allow specialists to arrive at impact sites faster and begin restoration work, which is critically important for maintaining the state's logistical capabilities.

During business trips, I communicate with railway workers from different regions, and they all talk about the significant need for service transport. We owe it to these people that railway traffic does not stop despite everything. Thanks to our partners, railway workers have received new transport that will allow them to quickly reach the site of Russian attacks and quickly restore damaged infrastructure. The need is significant, and we understand that. I am sincerely grateful to Germany for this important assistance, which will facilitate the work of railway workers.

- noted Oleksiy Balesta.

Strategic partnership and condemnation of Russian war crimes

The German side emphasized the importance of integrating the Ukrainian railway into the European network and strongly condemned Russia's targeted attacks on civilian passenger trains. Ambassador Heiko Thoms noted the resilience of industry workers who ensure the evacuation of people and the delivery of humanitarian goods in extremely difficult conditions of martial law.

Russian drone attacked a train car and injured a railway worker in Mykolaiv, Russia launched 18 strikes on the railway in March04.03.26, 10:00 • 5038 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is a vital artery of Ukraine and a symbol of its invincibility. Germany most strongly condemns Russia's war crimes, including targeted attacks on railway infrastructure, its employees, and passengers. Our support today is part of efforts aimed at strengthening resilience, modernizing the Ukrainian railway, and integrating it into the European network. You connect Ukraine with Europe. By supporting you, we support Ukraine's future in the EU.

- Thoms emphasized.

Memory of victims of attacks on civilian infrastructure

The event participants inspected a passenger car of the Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop train, which was destroyed by Russian kamikaze drones on January 27 of this year in the Kharkiv region.

As a result of that terrorist act, six civilians died, which once again confirms the danger that railway workers and passengers face every day.

The number of injured in the electric train strike in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 10 people02.03.26, 18:39 • 5738 views

Stepan Haftko

