Germany handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrzaliznytsia for infrastructure restoration

Heiko Thoms, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine, handed over the first 13 vehicles to Ukrainian railway workers, intended for rapid response by repair crews after Russian shelling. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

Details

Eleven vehicles will be sent to the regions for track workers, power engineers, and communication specialists, while two units of transport will be used by the locomotive company for personnel transportation. This assistance is part of a large-scale support package, which generally includes 18 vehicles, 32 generators, and 18 units of special construction equipment.

The role of new transport in ensuring uninterrupted train movement

During the official handover ceremony, Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Balesta emphasized that railway workers are in urgent need of service transport due to constant enemy attacks on infrastructure facilities. The new vehicles will allow specialists to arrive at impact sites faster and begin restoration work, which is critically important for maintaining the state's logistical capabilities.

During business trips, I communicate with railway workers from different regions, and they all talk about the significant need for service transport. We owe it to these people that railway traffic does not stop despite everything. Thanks to our partners, railway workers have received new transport that will allow them to quickly reach the site of Russian attacks and quickly restore damaged infrastructure. The need is significant, and we understand that. I am sincerely grateful to Germany for this important assistance, which will facilitate the work of railway workers. - noted Oleksiy Balesta.

Strategic partnership and condemnation of Russian war crimes

The German side emphasized the importance of integrating the Ukrainian railway into the European network and strongly condemned Russia's targeted attacks on civilian passenger trains. Ambassador Heiko Thoms noted the resilience of industry workers who ensure the evacuation of people and the delivery of humanitarian goods in extremely difficult conditions of martial law.

Russian drone attacked a train car and injured a railway worker in Mykolaiv, Russia launched 18 strikes on the railway in March

Ukrzaliznytsia is a vital artery of Ukraine and a symbol of its invincibility. Germany most strongly condemns Russia's war crimes, including targeted attacks on railway infrastructure, its employees, and passengers. Our support today is part of efforts aimed at strengthening resilience, modernizing the Ukrainian railway, and integrating it into the European network. You connect Ukraine with Europe. By supporting you, we support Ukraine's future in the EU. - Thoms emphasized.

Memory of victims of attacks on civilian infrastructure

The event participants inspected a passenger car of the Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop train, which was destroyed by Russian kamikaze drones on January 27 of this year in the Kharkiv region.

As a result of that terrorist act, six civilians died, which once again confirms the danger that railway workers and passengers face every day.

