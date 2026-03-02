$43.100.11
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of injured in the electric train strike in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 10 people

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

As a result of the Russian attack on a suburban train in Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of injured has risen to 10. A 58-year-old man sought medical attention and was hospitalized.

The number of injured in the electric train strike in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 10 people

As a result of the Russian attack on a suburban train in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims increased to 10. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, UNN reports.

The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on the Kryvyi Rih district has increased to ten. A 58-year-old man sought medical help. He was hospitalized.

- Hanzha reported.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, six people wounded in this Russian attack on a civilian train are currently in hospitals.

Recall

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone attacked a suburban train while it was moving. As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, one person died, and seven more were injured.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways