The number of injured in the electric train strike in Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 10 people
As a result of the Russian attack on a suburban train in Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of injured has risen to 10. A 58-year-old man sought medical attention and was hospitalized.
As a result of the Russian attack on a suburban train in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims increased to 10. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, UNN reports.
The number of wounded as a result of the enemy attack on the Kryvyi Rih district has increased to ten. A 58-year-old man sought medical help. He was hospitalized.
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, six people wounded in this Russian attack on a civilian train are currently in hospitals.
Recall
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone attacked a suburban train while it was moving. As reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, one person died, and seven more were injured.