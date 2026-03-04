Russian drone attacked a train car and injured a railway worker in Mykolaiv, Russia launched 18 strikes on the railway in March

In Mykolaiv, in the morning, Russia attacked a passenger train car with a drone, a railway worker was injured, the train was empty, the day before Russia tried to hit the Dnipro-Kovel train with a drone, only in March 18 enemy strikes on the railway have already been recorded, said on Wednesday Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba and Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

The enemy continues attacks on railway infrastructure. This morning in Mykolaiv region, an enemy drone hit an empty train that arrived for maintenance. Unfortunately, one Ukrzaliznytsia employee was injured - wrote Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba.

According to him, the injured person was provided with all necessary medical care.

"Yesterday evening, Russia tried to attack a passenger train on the Dnipro-Kovel route with a drone. Railway workers quickly applied safety protocols: stopped the train and preventively evacuated passengers. Thanks to this, the enemy UAV hit a few meters from the locomotive. No one was injured. When the threat disappeared, the train continued its movement," Kuleba said.

Ukrzaliznytsia, in turn, reported that "the enemy has intensified attacks on railway infrastructure, among the main targets are rolling stock."

"Since the beginning of March, 18 strikes have already been recorded - an average of six per day. For this, the terrorist country uses UAVs and FPV drones. Since the beginning of the month, 41 objects have been damaged. Among the main targets is rolling stock: damage to 17 units has been recorded," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Also, Ukrzaliznytsia reported, the enemy is hitting passenger cars.

This morning in Mykolaiv, an enemy UAV attacked a passenger car. The Ukrzaliznytsia monitoring group timely detected the drone in the air and evacuated people. There were no casualties, a train inspector was injured - indicated in Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Locomotives, freight cars, and specialized equipment used for infrastructure repair are also under attack. This month, the enemy also attacked railway depots and bridges. Most of the shelling is near the front line," the company reported.

Despite all this, together with the military, Ukrzaliznytsia, as noted, continues to monitor the airspace on train routes. In case of danger, railway workers change the train route, promptly evacuate passengers from cars, and take other safety measures.

"It is important for us to maintain communication with frontline regions. This is about logistics for residents and the possibility of evacuation to safer regions of Ukraine. We continue to move," Ukrzaliznytsia concluded.

