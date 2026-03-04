Mykolaiv attacked by Russian 'Shaheds', transport infrastructure damaged and one person injured

Mykolaiv was attacked by Russian drones in the morning, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and there is one injured person, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported on social media on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Mykolaiv. As a result of the Shahed drone attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged. A fire broke out. A man sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized. All services are working. - reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Kim.

"In the morning, Russian aggressors attacked Mykolaiv with drones. At a time when children need to go to school, and adults - to work and for business. This is deliberate terrorism against the population. Our services are inspecting the residential sector. No damage has been found yet," added the city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

At the same time, the head of the Regional Military Administration stated that "I consider the activities of publics that almost in real-time posted the consequences of the attack as assistance to the enemy." "There will be appropriate actions," Kim emphasized.

