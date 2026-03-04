Mykolaiv attacked by Russian 'Shaheds', transport infrastructure damaged and one person injured

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
March 3, 06:22 PM • 26504 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 54062 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 44874 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 50956 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 50725 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 29610 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 26344 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25051 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35166 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 129989 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.3m/s
68%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on US Consulate in Dubai: State Department reveals detailsMarch 4, 12:11 AM • 10192 views
Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police detailsMarch 4, 12:46 AM • 13349 views
Pro-Kremlin economists admit Russian economy on verge of collapse - intelligenceMarch 4, 01:22 AM • 12123 views
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISWMarch 4, 02:34 AM • 17062 views
There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with TrumpMarch 4, 03:01 AM • 6670 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 54696 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 77214 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 76112 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 130013 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 91100 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Dubai
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 19594 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 27918 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 32491 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 40973 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 47426 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Heating

Mykolaiv attacked by Russian 'Shaheds', transport infrastructure damaged and one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1950 views

As a result of the Shahed attack in Mykolaiv, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and a fire broke out. A man sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized.

Mykolaiv attacked by Russian 'Shaheds', transport infrastructure damaged and one person injured

Mykolaiv was attacked by Russian drones in the morning, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged, and there is one injured person, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported on social media on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Mykolaiv. As a result of the Shahed drone attack, a transport infrastructure facility was damaged. A fire broke out. A man sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized. All services are working.

- reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Kim.

"In the morning, Russian aggressors attacked Mykolaiv with drones. At a time when children need to go to school, and adults - to work and for business. This is deliberate terrorism against the population. Our services are inspecting the residential sector. No damage has been found yet," added the city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych.

At the same time, the head of the Regional Military Administration stated that "I consider the activities of publics that almost in real-time posted the consequences of the attack as assistance to the enemy." "There will be appropriate actions," Kim emphasized.

129 out of 149 drones neutralized overnight during Russian attack on Ukraine04.03.26, 08:32 • 2632 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitaliy Kim
Mykolaiv