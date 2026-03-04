$43.230.13
March 3, 06:22 PM • 22285 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 43968 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 36324 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 42213 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 43614 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 26446 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 24102 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 24501 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34780 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 124075 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

129 out of 149 drones neutralized overnight during Russian attack on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 149 drones of various types, including Shahed. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 129 enemy UAVs.

129 out of 149 drones neutralized overnight during Russian attack on Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 149 drones overnight, 129 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 4 (from 18:00 on March 3), the enemy attacked with 149 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 129 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine