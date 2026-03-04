129 out of 149 drones neutralized overnight during Russian attack on Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 149 drones overnight, 129 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 4 (from 18:00 on March 3), the enemy attacked with 149 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 129 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 19 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at one location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian troops lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1,733 UAVs in a day - General Staff