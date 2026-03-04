Attack on US Consulate in Dubai: State Department reveals details

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio provided more details regarding the drone strike on a parking lot near the US consulate in Dubai. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to Rubio, the drone crashed into a parking lot near the diplomatic mission building, causing a fire.

No staff were injured. As you know, we began reducing staff from our diplomatic missions in advance. - noted the US Secretary of State.

At the same time, he emphasized that "our embassies and our diplomatic missions are under direct attack by a terrorist regime."

Recall

The US Consulate in Dubai caught fire after an Iranian drone strike.

On Tuesday, March 3, the US Embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh was attacked by two Iranian drones, which caused a fire and damage. According to media reports, the embassy was empty at the time of the strike, and there were no casualties.

It was also reported that the US Embassy in Jordan temporarily evacuated all personnel.

US State Department urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediately