it's very difficult to agree - Trump on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump said that it is "very difficult for Ukraine and Russia to agree" on ending the war, noting that there is immense hatred between the countries. He announced this at the "America's Shield" summit in Doral (Florida), writes UNN.

You know, Ukraine and Russia — you would think there would be some friendship between them, but the hatred between them is immense. It's very difficult for them to agree. Very, very difficult. - said Trump.

"We'll see what happens next. We've been close many times, but one side always backed down. But you know, we're not really losing. They're losing. It doesn't affect us much because an ocean separates us," the US president said, adding: "I'm doing this as a favor to Europe. For life."

Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - Zelenskyy