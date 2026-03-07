$43.810.0050.900.00
01:30 PM • 10187 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
12:32 PM • 19760 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
March 7, 10:22 AM • 17562 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 20062 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 40209 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 53307 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 60319 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44101 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 80278 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30073 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

it's very difficult to agree - Trump on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Donald Trump called negotiations between Ukraine and Russia extremely difficult due to hatred. He added that he is doing Europe a favor by promoting peace.

it's very difficult to agree - Trump on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump said that it is "very difficult for Ukraine and Russia to agree" on ending the war, noting that there is immense hatred between the countries. He announced this at the "America's Shield" summit in Doral (Florida), writes UNN.

You know, Ukraine and Russia — you would think there would be some friendship between them, but the hatred between them is immense. It's very difficult for them to agree. Very, very difficult.

- said Trump.

"We'll see what happens next. We've been close many times, but one side always backed down. But you know, we're not really losing. They're losing. It doesn't affect us much because an ocean separates us," the US president said, adding: "I'm doing this as a favor to Europe. For life."

Ukraine will continue the diplomatic process when American partners are ready to work as agreed - Zelenskyy05.03.26, 20:50 • 10024 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Europe
Ukraine
Florida