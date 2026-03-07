NASA accidentally changed the asteroid's orbit around the Sun for the first time

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 542 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
12:32 PM • 5542 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 12321 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 15184 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 36344 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 51553 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 58372 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 43605 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 76620 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29777 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.4m/s
52%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.March 7, 05:01 AM • 17948 views
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with IranMarch 7, 05:24 AM • 11553 views
Cadets of the Kazan Tank School have begun cooperation with the ATESH movement to sabotage the warPhotoMarch 7, 06:00 AM • 7848 views
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"March 7, 07:12 AM • 9460 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 8702 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 40826 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 47782 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 76616 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 46961 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 54783 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Iran
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"01:15 PM • 1000 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 2328 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 8786 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 19363 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 19622 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)

NASA accidentally changed the asteroid's orbit around the Sun for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1322 views

The DART mission changed the trajectory of the Didymos system around the Sun after impacting the satellite. Scientists confirmed the success of the first planetary defense test.

NASA accidentally changed the asteroid's orbit around the Sun for the first time

Sooner or later, humanity will discover an asteroid approaching us that is capable of destroying an entire city or even an entire country. That is why in 2022, NASA conducted a dress rehearsal for planetary defense: they deliberately crashed an unmanned spacecraft into a harmless asteroid to change its trajectory, writes UNN with reference to National Geographic

Details

The target was the 160-meter-long moonlet Dimorphos, which orbits the 760-meter-long asteroid Didymos. Neither of them poses a threat to Earth, and changing the orbit of the smaller asteroid around its larger companion was highly unlikely. The mission, known as the "Double Asteroid Redirection Test" (DART), was successful, demonstrating that it is possible to deflect an asteroid away from Earth.

However, painstaking telescopic observations of this pair now show that DART's suicidal collision with Dimorphos was so powerful that the rebounding moonlet created a gravitational shift for Didymos, moving both asteroids into a different orbit around the Sun.

In other words, "by hitting the moonlet with such force, we also slightly moved the giant object next to it," said Andy Rivkin, a planetary astronomer at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and one of the authors of a new study published on March 6 in Science Ad. This is the first time humanity has changed an asteroid's solar orbit.

Binary asteroids, such as Didymos and Dimorphos, share a common gravitational center. The larger object dominates the center of this region—in this case, Didymos, which is 200 times more massive than its moonlet. But if the smaller object is hit, its larger sibling will also "feel" it.

Before DART's collision with Dimorphos in 2022, scientists had to consider all possible outcomes of the mission, including several grim scenarios. "What if this experiment puts the Didymos system on a collision course with Earth?" said Rahil Makadia, another author of the study and a planetary defense researcher at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. "That's obviously undesirable. So we studied that question."

They found that there would be no noticeable impact on Didymos. It would feel the impact on Dimorphos, but Didymos itself would not move.

Instead, NASA stated that for the mission to be considered successful, DART had to change Dimorphos's orbit around Didymos by 73 seconds. Instead, the small, van-sized spacecraft shortened the asteroid's orbit by 33 minutes—thanks to the force of DART's impact and the ejection of debris that broke off Dimorphos during the collision.

Before the mission, astronomers assumed that Dimorphos was a so-called rubble pile: instead of a giant solid rock, it was more like a cluster of boulders barely held together by the asteroid's weak gravity. If it were hit by a spacecraft at 14,000 miles per hour, part of it would inevitably break off into space.

But DART's impact ejected far more debris than anyone expected. This plume of material acted like a rocket jet, powerfully pushing the asteroid backward, much more strongly than many had predicted.

Everyone watching this drama thought the same thing: "This must have unexpected consequences," says Federica Spoto, an asteroid dynamics researcher at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, who was not involved in the new study. If Dimorphos was so heavily impacted by the spacecraft, what could have happened to Didymos?

After DART's failure in 2022, Makadia and his team tracked Didymos and Dimorphos using a method called stellar occultation. This is a complex process that requires being at the right telescope at the right time to observe a celestial object passing in front of a distant star. Based on how the object temporarily blocks starlight, astronomers can determine how fast and in what direction it is moving in space.

Through nearly two dozen stellar occultations, Makadia's team determined that the asteroid pair had slowed down—but only by 22 millionths of a mile per hour. For comparison, a typical garden snail moves about 1,000 times faster.

Unlike the change in Dimorphos's orbit around Didymos, the change in Didymos's heliocentric path was minuscule—"equivalent to moving the Didymos system the length of the Eiffel Tower in a year," says Cristina Thomas, a planetary astronomer at Northern Arizona University, who was not involved.

"It's a tiny, very tiny change," says Makadia. But over time, minor changes can accumulate and drastically alter asteroid orbits. Just in case, they performed calculations to understand where Didymos and its moonlet might end up in the long term.

"Don't worry," the publication writes. "We are safe from Didymos colliding with Earth," says Makadia.

Later this year, the European Space Agency's Hera spacecraft will arrive at Dimorphos to study the debris left by DART. This will undoubtedly reveal new details about humanity's first-ever planetary defense experiment. The spacecraft may have shattered into a million pieces in 2022, but it left behind a wealth of interesting scientific data that could help protect Earth if (or when) humanity discovers an approaching space rock.

Astronomers discover second-fastest asteroid in the Solar System25.10.25, 13:49 • 6084 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Meteorite
European Space Agency
NASA