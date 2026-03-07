$43.810.0050.900.00
01:30 PM • 10197 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
12:32 PM • 19790 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
March 7, 10:22 AM • 17570 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 20070 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 40216 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 53312 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 60324 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 44102 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 80282 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30074 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Exclusives
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Sudden floods in Nairobi claimed 23 lives and disrupted operations at the main airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Due to overnight downpours in Kenya, 23 people died and flights were blocked. The president involved the military in rescue operations and food distribution from warehouses.

Sudden floods in Nairobi claimed 23 lives and disrupted operations at the main airport

Volunteers pulled bodies from flooded areas of Nairobi on Saturday after flash floods that began overnight killed at least 23 people, swept away dozens of cars, and disrupted flights at East Africa's largest airport. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Kenyan President William Ruto said he had dispatched a rescue team, including military personnel, to coordinate rescue efforts and expressed condolences to the affected communities.

I have also ordered the immediate release of food items from our national strategic reserves and their distribution to families affected by the floods

- he noted in a statement on social media.

Kenya Airways said the rains disrupted flights to Nairobi and forced some planes to divert to the coastal city of Mombasa.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating floods and droughts in East Africa, concentrating rainfall into short but intense periods. A 2024 World Weather Attribution study found that climate change doubled the likelihood of destructive rains in the region.

The publication notes that some of the deceased were electrocuted by damaged power lines. National electricity provider Kenya Power separately reported that water damaged equipment at a substation, listing 14 affected areas.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities warn that the death toll could rise as teams continue to search for people in flooded areas of the capital.

Recall

In February, heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais led to the deaths of 22 people, 16 of whom were in Juiz de Fora and six in Ubá. About 440 people were forced to leave their homes, and the government declared a state of emergency.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

