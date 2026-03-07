Sudden floods in Nairobi claimed 23 lives and disrupted operations at the main airport

Volunteers pulled bodies from flooded areas of Nairobi on Saturday after flash floods that began overnight killed at least 23 people, swept away dozens of cars, and disrupted flights at East Africa's largest airport. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Kenyan President William Ruto said he had dispatched a rescue team, including military personnel, to coordinate rescue efforts and expressed condolences to the affected communities.

I have also ordered the immediate release of food items from our national strategic reserves and their distribution to families affected by the floods - he noted in a statement on social media.

Kenya Airways said the rains disrupted flights to Nairobi and forced some planes to divert to the coastal city of Mombasa.

Scientists say global warming is exacerbating floods and droughts in East Africa, concentrating rainfall into short but intense periods. A 2024 World Weather Attribution study found that climate change doubled the likelihood of destructive rains in the region.

The publication notes that some of the deceased were electrocuted by damaged power lines. National electricity provider Kenya Power separately reported that water damaged equipment at a substation, listing 14 affected areas.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities warn that the death toll could rise as teams continue to search for people in flooded areas of the capital.

In February, heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais led to the deaths of 22 people, 16 of whom were in Juiz de Fora and six in Ubá. About 440 people were forced to leave their homes, and the government declared a state of emergency.