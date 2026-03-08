$43.810.0050.900.00
Norwegian police investigate explosion near US Embassy in Oslo as targeted attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 526 views

An explosion occurred near the US Embassy in Oslo with no casualties. Police link the attack to the war in the Middle East and are searching for those involved using drones.

Norwegian police investigate explosion near US Embassy in Oslo as targeted attack

In the early hours of Sunday, an explosion occurred near one of the entrances to the US Embassy in Oslo. Unknown individuals threw an explosive device towards the diplomatic mission around 01:00 local time, causing minor damage to the building. There were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident, but Norwegian law enforcement considers the event a serious threat and has involved anti-terrorism units in the investigation. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Norwegian police have launched a large-scale operation to find those involved, using drones, helicopters, and police dogs. The investigation leadership suggests that the attack may be directly related to the escalation of the war in the Middle East and recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Currently, the Police Security Service (PST) is checking all possible versions, strengthening the security of diplomatic facilities throughout the capital.

We consider this a targeted attack. It is natural to link this incident to the war, but we are also considering other theories.

— said Frode Larsen, head of the police investigation department, to reporters.

International context and government reaction

The incident in Oslo occurred against the backdrop of a global increase in tensions and protests near American missions worldwide after the assassination of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Norwegian Justice Minister Astri Aas-Hansen called the attack on the embassy "unacceptable," while assuring citizens that there is currently no direct danger to the city's residents. The US State Department has so far refrained from official comments on the event in the Norwegian capital.

Explosion near US Embassy in Oslo, no casualties08.03.26, 08:45 • 8782 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
United States Department of State
Bloomberg L.P.
Oslo
Norway
United States
Iran