Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ

While US President Donald Trump tries to make peace in Ukraine, Europe is preparing society for a new war with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

In European capitals, fears are expressed that Donald Trump will push Ukraine to accept an unfavorable peace agreement. This could give Russian dictator Vladimir Putin confidence for a probable new attack on Ukraine.

In addition, Europe fears that the Donald Trump administration will not come to the rescue if a new Russian attack on Ukraine does occur. After all, the updated US national security strategy no longer mentions Russia as a potential threat.

Given this, European countries are preparing for a potential war with Russia. Thus, France announced the restoration of voluntary military service for young people, Germany is actively conducting military exercises, simulating the transfer of troops in the event of a Russian attack, and Britain is reducing military training outside Europe to focus on Russia.

Leaders of eight EU countries bordering Russia will demand targeted defense funding in the bloc's next long-term budget.