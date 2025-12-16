Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 17, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

Ukrenergo reminded that the reason for introducing restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Earlier

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed regional military administrations to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days.