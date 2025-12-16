Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

$42.250.05
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 2784 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 10240 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 12068 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 17699 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 20587 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 21722 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 26259 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 22904 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 23032 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 12969 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 21400 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 24918 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 12191 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 19530 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

On December 17, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, December 17, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

Ukrenergo reminded that the reason for introducing restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced16.12.25, 17:35 • 10240 views

Earlier

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed regional military administrations to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days.

Antonina Tumanova

Ukraine