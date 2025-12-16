Musk is a "drug addict", Vance is a "conspiracy theorist" – White House chief of staff sharply criticized Trump's inner circle

Photo: Bloomberg

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, in a candid interview with Vanity Fair magazine, called Elon Musk an "outright" ketamine user and criticized key figures in Donald Trump's inner circle. Despite attempts by the administration to downplay the significance of these statements, the publication has already caused a stir in Washington, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg's analysis of the interview.

Details

Wiles described Musk as a "completely solo act" who is hard to keep up with. Commenting on his scandalous posts on the X network, she suggested that the billionaire does this under the influence of "microdoses" of narcotic substances. Musk himself previously denied using ketamine outside of medical prescriptions dating back many years.

In addition to Musk, Wiles also criticized other high-ranking officials:

US Vice President J.D. Vance was called a "conspiracy theorist." Wiles described Budget Director Russ Vought as an "absolute right-wing fanatic."

Attorney General Pam Bondi was criticized for manipulating the files of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

First, she (Bondi – ed.) gave them folders full of nonsense. And then she said that the witness list or client list was on her desk. There is no client list, and it certainly wasn't on her desk. – Wiles said regarding Bondi's actions.

The White House promptly responded to the publication, calling it an "insincerely framed article" that ignores important context. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed full support for Wiles, emphasizing that she remains Trump's most loyal advisor and that the administration works as a single unit.

Elon Musk himself has not yet commented on the accusations, but it is known that he continues to actively fund Republican campaigns for the 2026 elections, despite periodic conflicts with official Washington.

