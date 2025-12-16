Musk is a "drug addict", Vance is a "conspiracy theorist" – White House chief of staff sharply criticized Trump's inner circle

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
03:35 PM • 5306 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 10256 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 16037 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 19460 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 20944 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 25768 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 22649 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22884 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 30087 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21957 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 11227 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 19603 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 21614 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 10461 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 16226 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 7200 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 16754 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 22127 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 69299 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 64583 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Germany
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 41283 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 58316 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 58431 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 62107 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 96878 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Musk is a "drug addict", Vance is a "conspiracy theorist" – White House chief of staff sharply criticized Trump's inner circle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Susie Wiles, in an interview with Vanity Fair, called Elon Musk a "ketamine user" and J.D. Vance a "conspiracy theorist." The White House called the publication a "dishonestly framed article," but Trump's press secretary expressed support for Wiles.

Musk is a "drug addict", Vance is a "conspiracy theorist" – White House chief of staff sharply criticized Trump's inner circle
Photo: Bloomberg

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, in a candid interview with Vanity Fair magazine, called Elon Musk an "outright" ketamine user and criticized key figures in Donald Trump's inner circle. Despite attempts by the administration to downplay the significance of these statements, the publication has already caused a stir in Washington, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg's analysis of the interview.

Details

Wiles described Musk as a "completely solo act" who is hard to keep up with. Commenting on his scandalous posts on the X network, she suggested that the billionaire does this under the influence of "microdoses" of narcotic substances. Musk himself previously denied using ketamine outside of medical prescriptions dating back many years.

Elon Musk becomes the first person in history whose fortune reached $600 billion – Forbes15.12.25, 21:51 • 6848 views

In addition to Musk, Wiles also criticized other high-ranking officials:

US Vice President J.D. Vance was called a "conspiracy theorist." Wiles described Budget Director Russ Vought as an "absolute right-wing fanatic."

Attorney General Pam Bondi was criticized for manipulating the files of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

First, she (Bondi – ed.) gave them folders full of nonsense. And then she said that the witness list or client list was on her desk. There is no client list, and it certainly wasn't on her desk.

– Wiles said regarding Bondi's actions.

Trump initiates investigation into Epstein's ties to political opponents14.11.25, 18:25 • 3522 views

The White House promptly responded to the publication, calling it an "insincerely framed article" that ignores important context. Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt expressed full support for Wiles, emphasizing that she remains Trump's most loyal advisor and that the administration works as a single unit.

Elon Musk himself has not yet commented on the accusations, but it is known that he continues to actively fund Republican campaigns for the 2026 elections, despite periodic conflicts with official Washington.

Trump said he did not visit Epstein's island because he declined the invitation29.07.25, 09:30 • 5233 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Social network
Jeffrey Epstein
Pam Bondi
J. D. Vance
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Forbes
Washington, D.C.
Elon Musk