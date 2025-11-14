Trump initiates investigation into Epstein's ties to political opponents

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties to some of his alleged political opponents, again lashing out at Democrats after the publication earlier this week of emails from the late Epstein, in which he is mentioned, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein hoax, which involves Democrats, not Republicans, to try to distract from their disastrous 'SHUTDOWN' and all their other failures, I will ask Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots from the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties and relationships with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and organizations, to find out what was going on with them and with him," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president has for months tried to ignore questions related to Epstein, pressuring Republicans to block a motion to release Epstein from custody in the US House of Representatives, which would lead to a vote on the disclosure of Epstein materials by the Department of Justice. The Speaker of the House said he would schedule a vote next week.

"This is another 'Russia, Russia, Russia' scam, and all arrows point to the Democrats," Trump wrote on Friday.

