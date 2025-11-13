Epstein's new documents released: Trump accused Democrats of spreading fabrications to distract from shutdown
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump reacted to the Democrats' release of Jeffrey Epstein's letters, accusing them of spreading fabrications. He stated that Democrats are trying to distract from their failures, particularly the shutdown, which cost the country $1.5 trillion.
US President Donald Trump reacted to the House Democrats' release of emails from convicted Jeffrey Epstein, in which he claimed that the White House chief was aware of the girls involved in his affairs. This is reported by UNN.
Details
In response to the release of new materials, Trump pointed out the Democrats' failures and accused them of huge losses to the country from the shutdown.
Democrats are once again trying to spread fabrications about Jeffrey Epstein because they are willing to do anything to distract from how badly they handled the shutdown and many other issues.
According to him, "only a very bad or stupid Republican would fall into this trap," while the Democrats' actions "cost our country $1.5 trillion," and "they should pay a fair price for it."
"In other words, Democrats are using fabrications about Jeffrey Epstein to distract from their huge failures, including the latest one - the shutdown!" - summarized the US President.
Context
Earlier, US House Democrats released Jeffrey Epstein's emails, in which he claimed that Donald Trump was aware of the girls involved in his affairs.
Trump himself consistently denies any involvement in Epstein's crimes.
New York Post: Epstein claimed prosecutors offered him freedom for exposing Trump - cellmate06.11.25, 15:53 • 3102 views