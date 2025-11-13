Epstein's new documents released: Trump accused Democrats of spreading fabrications to distract from shutdown

US President Donald Trump reacted to the House Democrats' release of emails from convicted Jeffrey Epstein, in which he claimed that the White House chief was aware of the girls involved in his affairs. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In response to the release of new materials, Trump pointed out the Democrats' failures and accused them of huge losses to the country from the shutdown.

Democrats are once again trying to spread fabrications about Jeffrey Epstein because they are willing to do anything to distract from how badly they handled the shutdown and many other issues. - Trump wrote on the Truth Social network.

According to him, "only a very bad or stupid Republican would fall into this trap," while the Democrats' actions "cost our country $1.5 trillion," and "they should pay a fair price for it."

"In other words, Democrats are using fabrications about Jeffrey Epstein to distract from their huge failures, including the latest one - the shutdown!" - summarized the US President.

Context

Earlier, US House Democrats released Jeffrey Epstein's emails, in which he claimed that Donald Trump was aware of the girls involved in his affairs.

Trump himself consistently denies any involvement in Epstein's crimes.

