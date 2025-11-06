ukenru
New York Post: Epstein claimed prosecutors offered him freedom for exposing Trump - cellmate

Kyiv

 • 1212 views

Convicted Nicholas Tartaglione claims his former cellmate Jeffrey Epstein had an offer from prosecutors to be released if he agreed to expose Donald Trump. Epstein allegedly told Tartaglione about this in July 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

New York Post: Epstein claimed prosecutors offered him freedom for exposing Trump - cellmate

Nicholas Tartaglione, sentenced to life imprisonment, shared a cell with a billionaire whose name is associated with sex scandals and the involvement of minors. Currently, Tartaglione is presenting a version of what he overheard from his former cellmate – allegedly, Epstein had an offer to be released if he agreed to expose Donald Trump. UNN reports this with reference to the New York Post.

Details

Nicholas Tartaglione, a former US police officer convicted of quadruple murder, claims that his former cellmate, the enigmatic financier Jeffrey Epstein, had an offer from federal prosecutors to be released if he agreed to expose Donald Trump.

Epstein shared a cell with Nicholas Tartaglione in July 2019. Both met for some time within the walls of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. Epstein was placed there after his arrest on charges of child sex trafficking.

Jeffrey Epstein allegedly claimed that prosecutors offered him a deal if he exposed President Trump. Tartaglione claims that it was under such a condition that the odious billionaire was given a chance for release.

Prosecutors… told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved in Epstein's crimes, he would be released… according to the pardon petition

- Tartaglione stated in a pardon application filed in July.

The relevant statement appeared in the possession of journalists, writes The Post.

"Epstein told me that [chief prosecutor] Maureen Comey said he didn't have to prove anything if President Trump's people couldn't refute it. According to Maureen Comey, the FBI are 'her people, not his [President Trump's],'" the document states.

It should be noted that Epstein was accused not only of human trafficking for sexual exploitation. He also featured in a large-scale money laundering case. As early as the decade before last, representatives of large financial companies were summoned to court to obtain records of Epstein's accounts and financial activities.

Regarding Maureen Comey, the publication writes about an attempt to contact her. However, it was unsuccessful. The Department of Justice also did not respond to the New York Post's request for comment.

Recall

New court documents showed that the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had accounts at Goldman Sachs and HSBC banks. The information became known after the disclosure of materials within the framework of a settled case between JPMorgan Chase and the authorities of the US Virgin Islands.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldFinance
Bank card
Life imprisonment
Jeffrey Epstein
United States Department of Justice
JPMorgan Chase
Donald Trump