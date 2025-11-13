Almost a month before the US President's meeting with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, in Helsinki in 2018, financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was later convicted of human trafficking, tried to convey information about Donald Trump to Russia's chief diplomat. This is evidenced by e-mail data. UNN reports this with reference to Politico.

Details

Recently published emails show the sprawling network of foreign contacts of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire and convicted sex offender. He also corresponded about the political decisions of US President Trump.

Almost a month before President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in 2018, Jeffrey Epstein tried to convey a message to Russia's top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov.

I think you could suggest to Putin that Lavrov get information by talking to me - Epstein wrote in a letter dated June 24, 2018, to Thorbjørn Jagland, former Prime Minister of Norway, who headed the Council of Europe at the time of the exchange of letters.

In the correspondence, one of hundreds released on Wednesday by congressional investigators, Epstein indicated that he had previously spoken about Trump with Vitaly Churkin, Russia's influential ambassador to the UN, before Churkin died in 2017.

Epstein Case: Financier Launched War Against Prosecutors While Concealing "Massive Money Laundering"

"Churkin was great," wrote Epstein, a convicted sex offender. "He understood Trump after our conversations. It's not complicated. He needs to be seen to understand that it's all so simple."

This exchange was one of dozens that demonstrate Epstein's extraordinary network of international partners with whom he often corresponded about Trump's political decisions during his first term. - Politico writes.

When asked by the media about issues related to Epstein, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing on Wednesday that the broader set of emails "proves absolutely nothing other than that President Trump did nothing wrong."

Recall

Donald Trump reacted to the Democrats' publication of Jeffrey Epstein's letters, accusing them of spreading fabrications. He stated that Democrats are trying to distract attention from their failures, in particular from the shutdown, which cost the country 1.5 trillion dollars.

