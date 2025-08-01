"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film

The creator of the legendary "Peaky Blinders", screenwriter Steven Knight, said that he cannot wait to start working on the script for the new James Bond film. According to him, it has always been on his wish list, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

In an interview for the BBC Radio 5 program "Live Breakfast" on Friday morning, Knight said that participating in a film about Agent 007 "has always been on my wish list."

"It's fantastic to get the invitation. I can't wait to start," he added.

Knight, whose works also include Pablo Larraín's films "Spencer" and "Maria", as well as the TV shows "See" and "SAS: Rogue Heroes", said he was invited to a meeting with producer Amy Pascal, but "didn't know what it was about."

"I very quickly understood what it was about, and became very excited and hopeful. And then the process is such... you have a few meetings, discuss some ideas, and then you find that you have a result. I found out about it some time ago, but it was announced last night, which is great," Knight told the BBC.

When asked if he felt pressure to complete work on the new Bond film, which will be the first where Amazon controls the franchise, Knight replied: "I mean, I think you just have to do what you do, do it as best you can, and what else can you do?"

Knight also added: "I hope that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will somehow permeate me, and I will be able to create something similar, but different, better, stronger, and bolder."

At the same time, Knight noted that he cannot answer the question of who will be the next James Bond.

"A very, very good question that I cannot answer for you," he said shyly.

Along with Pascal, David Heyman will produce the new Bond film, and Tanya Lapointe will be an executive producer. As Variety previously reported, the studio is considering a potential release of the film in 2028, and among the actors topping the wish list for the spy role are Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, and Tom Holland.

