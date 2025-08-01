"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film

$41.710.05
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
09:01 AM • 19115 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
08:17 AM • 60065 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 43138 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 107189 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 109175 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 75969 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
July 31, 01:18 PM • 100433 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
July 31, 12:18 PM • 86438 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 148032 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Ozzy Osbourne buried in the garden of his mansion in England
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
Due to sanctions, Rosatom can no longer build power units on its own - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraph
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 05:15 AM • 107204 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1PhotoAugust 1, 04:30 AM • 109186 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Screenwriter Steven Knight confirmed that he will be working on the new James Bond film. This has been his long-standing desire, and he has already met with producers.

The creator of the legendary "Peaky Blinders", screenwriter Steven Knight, said that he cannot wait to start working on the script for the new James Bond film. According to him, it has always been on his wish list, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

In an interview for the BBC Radio 5 program "Live Breakfast" on Friday morning, Knight said that participating in a film about Agent 007 "has always been on my wish list."

"It's fantastic to get the invitation. I can't wait to start," he added.

Knight, whose works also include Pablo Larraín's films "Spencer" and "Maria", as well as the TV shows "See" and "SAS: Rogue Heroes", said he was invited to a meeting with producer Amy Pascal, but "didn't know what it was about."

"I very quickly understood what it was about, and became very excited and hopeful. And then the process is such... you have a few meetings, discuss some ideas, and then you find that you have a result. I found out about it some time ago, but it was announced last night, which is great," Knight told the BBC.

Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film26.06.25, 10:00 • 126776 views

When asked if he felt pressure to complete work on the new Bond film, which will be the first where Amazon controls the franchise, Knight replied: "I mean, I think you just have to do what you do, do it as best you can, and what else can you do?"

Knight also added: "I hope that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will somehow permeate me, and I will be able to create something similar, but different, better, stronger, and bolder."

At the same time, Knight noted that he cannot answer the question of who will be the next James Bond.

"A very, very good question that I cannot answer for you," he said shyly.

Along with Pascal, David Heyman will produce the new Bond film, and Tanya Lapointe will be an executive producer. As Variety previously reported, the studio is considering a potential release of the film in 2028, and among the actors topping the wish list for the spy role are Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, and Tom Holland.

Addition

Actor Taron Egerton does not consider himself a suitable candidate for the role of James Bond. He refers to the fact that he is too "messy" for this role, despite his experience in the spy genre.

