Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko

A mission of the International Monetary Fund is expected to visit Kyiv at the end of August. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We expect the Fund's mission to visit Kyiv at the end of August. Months of intensive work and negotiations lie ahead. We count on support and uphold our commitments. - Svyrydenko announced.

As reported by UNN, today Svyrydenko held a conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF.

We discussed further steps in cooperation with the IMF. Currently, the Ukrainian team is working on the draft budget for 2026. Together with partners, we are looking for solutions to cover the country's financial needs during the war and continue reforms. - Svyrydenko announced.

New Prime Minister Svyrydenko admitted the possibility of applying for a new program to the IMF