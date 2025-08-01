Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
A mission of the International Monetary Fund is expected in Kyiv at the end of August. Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced upcoming intensive negotiations and work on the 2026 budget.
A mission of the International Monetary Fund is expected to visit Kyiv at the end of August. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.
We expect the Fund's mission to visit Kyiv at the end of August. Months of intensive work and negotiations lie ahead. We count on support and uphold our commitments.
As reported by UNN, today Svyrydenko held a conversation with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the IMF.
We discussed further steps in cooperation with the IMF. Currently, the Ukrainian team is working on the draft budget for 2026. Together with partners, we are looking for solutions to cover the country's financial needs during the war and continue reforms.
