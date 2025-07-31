DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 16506 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 28285 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 90757 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 49954 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 56465 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 58110 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 217906 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 256846 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 112216 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 96418 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
66%
746mm
Popular news
Man rescued from under rubble of destroyed entrance in Kyiv after Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhotoJuly 31, 07:54 AM • 5988 views
"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"PhotoJuly 31, 08:05 AM • 11466 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - TkachenkoJuly 31, 10:16 AM • 19410 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideo11:54 AM • 16419 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 13772 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 13895 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 16510 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 217956 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 256887 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 187691 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
France
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 164 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 13895 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 125596 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 186887 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 242595 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times

DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has received final approval to build a 14-story luxury eco-hotel in Herzliya, Israel. The project, in which the actor owns a 10% stake, has drawn criticism due to its scale and the ongoing conflict in the region.

DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism

According to consistent media reports, the actor owns a 10% stake in a hotel project in Herzliya Marina, approximately 15 kilometers north of Tel Aviv. The Hollywood star received permission to build an environmentally certified hotel, which will consist of 14 floors.

UNN reports with reference to Il Messaggero, New Musical Express and The Jerusalem Post.

Details

Leonardo DiCaprio has received the "green light" to build a luxurious eco-hotel on Israel's Mediterranean coast. The famous actor co-finances the project - the partnership for the construction of the luxury hotel was announced in 2018. Information about the "eco-hotel" in Herzliya Marina, near Tel Aviv, has already made headlines in Israeli media.

Reference

Thus, six years after the initial announcement of the construction project, the actor finally received final approval for the implementation of this idea.

One of the reasons why the project was not approved for so long is the request of the Hagag group to increase the rights to build the hotel.

- writes Il Messaggero, citing Israeli media data.

The area of the hotel and its territory will increase (if finally approved) from the initial plan of 10,000 square meters to 51,000 square meters. This will allow the construction of a 14-story hotel with 365 rooms.

The construction of an 8,000 square meter underground parking lot has already been approved.

Addition

Many criticized the luxurious project, accusing it of being environmentally harmful and insensitive.

The move caused some controversy online amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

DiCaprio is currently a UN Messenger of Peace, but, according to a report by Far Out magazine, he has not spoken out about the situation, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres called a "humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions" on July 29.

- writes New Musical Express.

The actor was criticized by writer and activist Shaun King:

While Gaza starves, Leonardo DiCaprio builds 14-story luxury hotel in Israel

- he stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Recall

In the central part of the Gaza Strip, crowds of hungry people stormed a food warehouse of the UN World Food Program (WFP).

France will begin an air operation in the coming days to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to meet the urgent needs of the civilian population.

Ihor Telezhnikov

UNN LiteReal Estate
Israel
António Guterres
United Nations
France
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv