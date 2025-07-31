DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism

According to consistent media reports, the actor owns a 10% stake in a hotel project in Herzliya Marina, approximately 15 kilometers north of Tel Aviv. The Hollywood star received permission to build an environmentally certified hotel, which will consist of 14 floors.

UNN reports with reference to Il Messaggero, New Musical Express and The Jerusalem Post.

Details

Leonardo DiCaprio has received the "green light" to build a luxurious eco-hotel on Israel's Mediterranean coast. The famous actor co-finances the project - the partnership for the construction of the luxury hotel was announced in 2018. Information about the "eco-hotel" in Herzliya Marina, near Tel Aviv, has already made headlines in Israeli media.

Reference

Thus, six years after the initial announcement of the construction project, the actor finally received final approval for the implementation of this idea.

One of the reasons why the project was not approved for so long is the request of the Hagag group to increase the rights to build the hotel. - writes Il Messaggero, citing Israeli media data.

The area of the hotel and its territory will increase (if finally approved) from the initial plan of 10,000 square meters to 51,000 square meters. This will allow the construction of a 14-story hotel with 365 rooms.

The construction of an 8,000 square meter underground parking lot has already been approved.

Addition

Many criticized the luxurious project, accusing it of being environmentally harmful and insensitive.

The move caused some controversy online amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

DiCaprio is currently a UN Messenger of Peace, but, according to a report by Far Out magazine, he has not spoken out about the situation, which UN Secretary-General António Guterres called a "humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions" on July 29. - writes New Musical Express.

The actor was criticized by writer and activist Shaun King:

While Gaza starves, Leonardo DiCaprio builds 14-story luxury hotel in Israel - he stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Recall

In the central part of the Gaza Strip, crowds of hungry people stormed a food warehouse of the UN World Food Program (WFP).

France will begin an air operation in the coming days to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to meet the urgent needs of the civilian population.