Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"

$41.710.05
47.750.40
ukenru
05:22 PM • 2000 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 26328 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 37188 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 27100 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 42580 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 98684 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 60938 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 150214 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 147276 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 126851 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.8m/s
56%
747mm
Popular news
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraphAugust 1, 10:54 AM • 48586 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 44903 views
Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - Putin11:58 AM • 15565 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 27765 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 24729 views
Publications
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 26384 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 25112 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 37240 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market11:54 AM • 45304 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 98712 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film01:00 PM • 28095 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 64941 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 142220 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 179860 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 237306 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Truth Social
An-178
Mi-24
Antonov An-225 Mriya

Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

US President Donald Trump announced the deployment of two nuclear submarines. This was a response to Dmitry Medvedev's statements about a possible war with the US.

Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has deployed two nuclear submarines to certain locations. The White House chief reacted to the words of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council, about a possible war against the US, writes UNN with reference to Trump's post on his own social network Thr Truth Social.

In connection with the extremely provocative statements of former Russian President Medvedev, now deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to appropriate areas in case these foolish and provocative statements turn out to be more than just statements.

- Trump wrote.

Context

Medvedev stated that US President Donald Trump is playing a game of ultimatums with Russia. He noted that the US leader should remember that "Russia is not Israel and not even Iran."

Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go the way of Sleepy Joe.

- he wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in the war against Ukraine, which will be 10-12 days. This decision was made due to the lack of progress after the previous 50-day period.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Truth Social
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran