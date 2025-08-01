Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has deployed two nuclear submarines to certain locations. The White House chief reacted to the words of Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council, about a possible war against the US, writes UNN with reference to Trump's post on his own social network Thr Truth Social.

In connection with the extremely provocative statements of former Russian President Medvedev, now deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines to appropriate areas in case these foolish and provocative statements turn out to be more than just statements. - Trump wrote.

Context

Medvedev stated that US President Donald Trump is playing a game of ultimatums with Russia. He noted that the US leader should remember that "Russia is not Israel and not even Iran."

Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go the way of Sleepy Joe. - he wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in the war against Ukraine, which will be 10-12 days. This decision was made due to the lack of progress after the previous 50-day period.