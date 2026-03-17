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Large gas field catches fire in UAE after drone strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

A drone attacked a joint venture of ADNOC and Occidental Petroleum in the Rub' al Khali desert. There are no casualties, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Large gas field catches fire in UAE after drone strike

A fire broke out at the large Shah gas field in the United Arab Emirates after a drone attack. This was reported by the press service of the Abu Dhabi authorities, according to Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to official information, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. Firefighters and emergency services are working at the scene to extinguish the fire.

One of the country's largest gas fields

The Shah field is located in the Rub' al Khali desert west of Abu Dhabi. It contains high-sulfur gas and is being developed by a joint venture between the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the American company Occidental Petroleum.

Attacks on the region's energy infrastructure

The incident occurred amid an increase in attacks on energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region. In recent weeks, Iranian drones and missiles have repeatedly struck targets in the region amid the war between Iran and US and Israeli allies.

Last week, the UAE temporarily shut down the Ruwais oil refinery after a fire caused by a drone attack. The key port of Fujairah also partially suspended operations due to a similar incident.

Fire breaks out at UAE's Fujairah oil hub after drone attack16.03.26, 14:15 • 4410 views

Stepan Haftko

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