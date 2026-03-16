Fire breaks out at UAE's Fujairah oil hub after drone attack

$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
Exclusive
11:08 AM • 5496 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 19152 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 41856 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
March 15, 05:46 PM • 54199 views
Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN
March 15, 01:39 PM • 45144 views
France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace
March 15, 10:18 AM • 51634 views
Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians
March 15, 12:18 AM • 71485 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 63324 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 49391 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 37709 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
42%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump predicts "bad future" for NATO over refusal to help with IranMarch 16, 03:06 AM • 10261 views
Propaganda film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" wins OscarPhotoMarch 16, 03:35 AM • 24465 views
Russia's losses for the day amounted to 760 occupiers and almost two thousand drones - General StaffMarch 16, 05:31 AM • 20511 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 18772 views
Largest dog breeds in the world10:19 AM • 13484 views
Publications
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhoto12:37 PM • 4112 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs11:53 AM • 6082 views
Largest dog breeds in the world10:19 AM • 13759 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 90782 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 86442 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 19008 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 37028 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 41601 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 47753 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 41813 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

Fire breaks out at UAE's Fujairah oil hub after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

A serious fire broke out in the port of Fujairah due to a drone attack. The facility is a key hub, supplying 1.7% of the world's daily oil demand.

Fire breaks out at UAE's Fujairah oil hub after drone attack

A fire broke out in Fujairah, a major oil hub in the UAE that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, after a drone attack, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

"A 'serious fire' broke out in the Fujairah oil industrial zone in the United Arab Emirates after it was targeted by a drone attack," the Fujairah media office said on Monday, adding that no one was injured.

"The emirate's civil defense teams immediately responded to the incident and are continuing their efforts to contain it," the statement said.

The port of Fujairah is a key oil hub in the UAE and the only one that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively closed, the publication notes. According to Reuters, citing Kpler, Fujairah exported an average of more than 1.7 million barrels of oil and petroleum products per day last year, accounting for about 1.7% of global daily demand.

Fujairah Port in UAE resumes oil transshipment after drone attack15.03.26, 08:30 • 10875 views

The fire occurred after a drone attack and fire disrupted some operations at the port of Fujairah on Saturday, as reported by Reuters and Bloomberg. The fire started after debris from an intercepted drone fell, the Fujairah media office said over the weekend, without mentioning any disruptions.

Earlier, the Iranian military warned that it would strike UAE ports in response to an attack on Kharg Island, which, according to Iranian officials, was allegedly launched from UAE territory.

Iran reiterates retaliatory threat after US strikes on Kharg Island14.03.26, 09:25 • 10470 views

The Abu Dhabi media office also reported earlier today that authorities "responded to an incident involving a missile falling on a civilian car in the Al-Bahya area, resulting in the death of one Palestinian man."

Earlier that morning, Abu Dhabi police said that air defense systems were responding to a missile threat and urged residents to stay in a safe place, CNN writes.

Other countries in the region also reported new attacks.

According to AP, Saudi Arabia reported drone attacks, saying it intercepted three drones over the capital Riyadh and the country's oil-rich western region on Monday morning. The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense said there were no reports of casualties or damage. The ministry reports that more than 60 drones attacked the Persian Gulf country in a few hours.

Bahrain also reported missile and drone attacks. The Bahraini Ministry of Defense states that air defense systems responded to attacks on Monday morning. The ministry reports that four missiles and three drones were launched.

New strikes rock the Middle East, fire near Dubai airport disrupts flights16.03.26, 09:12 • 5300 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Air raid alert
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Riyadh
Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
United Arab Emirates
Iran
The State of Palestine