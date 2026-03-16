Fire breaks out at UAE's Fujairah oil hub after drone attack

A fire broke out in Fujairah, a major oil hub in the UAE that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, after a drone attack, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

"A 'serious fire' broke out in the Fujairah oil industrial zone in the United Arab Emirates after it was targeted by a drone attack," the Fujairah media office said on Monday, adding that no one was injured.

"The emirate's civil defense teams immediately responded to the incident and are continuing their efforts to contain it," the statement said.

The port of Fujairah is a key oil hub in the UAE and the only one that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively closed, the publication notes. According to Reuters, citing Kpler, Fujairah exported an average of more than 1.7 million barrels of oil and petroleum products per day last year, accounting for about 1.7% of global daily demand.

Fujairah Port in UAE resumes oil transshipment after drone attack

The fire occurred after a drone attack and fire disrupted some operations at the port of Fujairah on Saturday, as reported by Reuters and Bloomberg. The fire started after debris from an intercepted drone fell, the Fujairah media office said over the weekend, without mentioning any disruptions.

Earlier, the Iranian military warned that it would strike UAE ports in response to an attack on Kharg Island, which, according to Iranian officials, was allegedly launched from UAE territory.

Iran reiterates retaliatory threat after US strikes on Kharg Island

The Abu Dhabi media office also reported earlier today that authorities "responded to an incident involving a missile falling on a civilian car in the Al-Bahya area, resulting in the death of one Palestinian man."

Earlier that morning, Abu Dhabi police said that air defense systems were responding to a missile threat and urged residents to stay in a safe place, CNN writes.

Other countries in the region also reported new attacks.

According to AP, Saudi Arabia reported drone attacks, saying it intercepted three drones over the capital Riyadh and the country's oil-rich western region on Monday morning. The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense said there were no reports of casualties or damage. The ministry reports that more than 60 drones attacked the Persian Gulf country in a few hours.

Bahrain also reported missile and drone attacks. The Bahraini Ministry of Defense states that air defense systems responded to attacks on Monday morning. The ministry reports that four missiles and three drones were launched.

New strikes rock the Middle East, fire near Dubai airport disrupts flights