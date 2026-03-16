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Kyiv • UNN

 • 2364 views

Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended flights due to a fire near the terminals. Israel began a ground operation in Lebanon, and oil prices soared.

New strikes rock the Middle East, fire near Dubai airport disrupts flights

Middle Eastern countries were hit by new strikes on Monday, and a major air hub, Dubai International Airport, suspended flights for several hours due to a fire nearby, as the conflict in the region continues for 17 days, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

Here's what's known as of this morning:

  • new attacks: thick smoke billowed over Tehran, Iranian state media reported loud explosions in the capital. Several airstrikes were carried out on the southern suburbs of Beirut and southern Lebanon.
    • A fuel tank near Dubai International Airport caught fire in the UAE, temporarily disrupting air traffic. Emirates later stated that it would resume a limited number of flights from the airport. Dubai Airport confirmed the "gradual resumption of some flights to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to selected destinations after a temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure."
      • Israel sends troops into Lebanon: Israeli military said it had begun "limited and targeted ground operations" against key Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon;
        • California pipeline: US President Donald Trump used executive power to restart a controversial pipeline off the coast of California. The US Department of Energy said the order was aimed at "eliminating supply disruption risks" and reducing US dependence on foreign oil, much of which is transported through the Strait of Hormuz, effectively closed since the start of the war;
          • Thai crew returns home: 20 crew members rescued from a Thai cargo ship attacked in the Strait of Hormuz last week safely arrived in Bangkok. At least three crew members remain missing.

            Three vessels hit near the Strait of Hormuz, new Iranian attacks and threats of $200 oil and explosions across countries - the situation in the Middle East11.03.26, 15:45 • 4417 views

            • oil prices rise: on Sunday evening, oil prices rose to their highest level since July 2022. The price of Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose by 2.9% to approximately $106.12 per barrel. The price of US oil rose by 2.6% to $101.53.

              US temporarily eased sanctions on Russian oil - Trump named condition for their return15.03.26, 16:02 • 13532 views

              Julia Shramko

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