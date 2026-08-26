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08:38 AM • 12425 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 23009 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15645 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18930 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21916 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27115 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22652 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18619 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13110 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41294 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Bangkok

capital and largest city of Thailand
Bangkok (officially known as Krung Thep Maha Nakhon) is the capital and largest city of Thailand, and one of the largest metropolises in Southeast Asia. The official Thai name of the city is the longest capital name in the world, describing Bangkok as the city of angels and the God Indra, the capital of the world. The city is located in the Chao Phraya River delta. It serves as the most important political, economic, and cultural center of the country, as well as one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. It is renowned for its numerous Buddhist temples, street food, and vibrant nightlife.
News by theme
Arson attacks and bombings have occurred in southern Thailand

At least three people were injured in coordinated arson attacks and a railway bombing. Authorities imposed a curfew in Narathiwat.

News of the World • August 24, 09:04 AM • 3940 views
14-year-old student opens fire at school near Bangkok: death toll rises to 7

On Friday, a 14-year-old student opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, killing five staff members and injuring 23 people. Before that, he killed his grandmother and grandfather, after which he took his own life.

Crimes and emergencies • August 7, 07:30 PM • 4474 views
Student opened fire at a school in Thailand: teacher killed, four others injuredPhoto

At a school in Nonthaburi province, a student opened fire, killing a teacher and injuring four people before taking his own life. This is already the second similar incident in Thailand this year.

News of the World • August 7, 04:43 AM • 13552 views
Fire in a Bangkok bar claims 30 livesVideo

Investigators are checking whether negligence led to the fire in a Bangkok bar that killed 30 people. Survivors report locked doors and a lack of emergency exit signs.

News of the World • July 14, 05:29 AM • 4349 views
At least 28 people died in a fire at a Bangkok bar, dozens injured

In Bangkok, a fire broke out at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar, killing 28 people and injuring 71. Most of the victims were found in the restrooms; the preliminary cause is believed to be a short circuit.

News of the World • July 14, 12:17 AM • 3909 views
A deadly fire broke out in a bar in Bangkok, killing at least 27 people

A deadly fire broke out in a bar in Bangkok, killing 27 people. The Prime Minister of Thailand arrived at the scene, and the causes are being investigated.

News of the World • July 12, 08:48 PM • 3878 views
The eldest daughter of the King of Thailand has died after nearly four years in a coma

Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47 after a prolonged coma caused by a heart condition. She was a diplomat and a contender for the royal throne.

News of the World • June 12, 06:54 AM • 4544 views
Thailand accelerates FTA deal with EU amid US tariff uncertainty

Bangkok plans to finalize a free trade agreement with the European Union by the end of the year. This will help the country reduce its dependence on US and Chinese markets.

Economy • June 10, 03:38 AM • 5335 views
Train driver in Bangkok charged over deaths of eight people

In Bangkok, a freight train rammed into a bus, resulting in the deaths of eight people. The driver has been officially charged with negligence causing death.

News of the World • May 17, 04:55 PM • 4134 views
Number of casualties in train-bus collision in Bangkok rises to 32, 8 people killedPhoto

As a result of a collision between a freight train and a bus in Thailand, 8 people were killed. Another 32 people were injured due to the fire and the large-scale accident.

News of the World • May 16, 09:37 PM • 3811 views
Train collides with bus in Bangkok, leaving dead and dozens injuredVideo

In the capital of Thailand, a freight train collided with a bus at a crossing. As a result of the accident, eight people were killed and more than 20 others were injured.

News of the World • May 16, 11:14 AM • 3705 views
World Bank head warns of looming employment crisis after war ends

Ajay Banga warned of an employment crisis for 1. 2 billion people in developing countries. The World Bank is focusing on investment and infrastructure.

Economy • April 13, 02:39 PM • 20466 views
Eurovision launches Asian version - what is knownVideo

The EBU announced the launch of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia, the final of which will take place on November 14, 2026. 10 countries in the region have already confirmed their participation in the new contest.

Culture • March 31, 06:33 AM • 56751 views
New strikes rock the Middle East, fire near Dubai airport disrupts flightsVideo

Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended flights due to a fire near the terminals. Israel began a ground operation in Lebanon, and oil prices soared.

Economy • March 16, 07:12 AM • 10586 views
Qatar Airways announced several flights to Doha despite closed airspace

The airline will operate flights from six cities worldwide for passengers with a final destination in Doha. Qatar's airspace remains officially closed.

News of the World • March 7, 11:06 AM • 15263 views
Two people died in Thailand due to another crane collapse that crushed cars

Near Bangkok, a crane collapsed onto a road, crushing two cars and killing two people. This happened the day after a major accident where a train derailed due to a crane falling, killing 32 passengers.

News of the World • January 15, 01:59 PM • 4127 views
Crane collapses on train in Thailand: 22 deadPhotoVideo

In Thailand, 22 people died and 80 were injured when a construction crane fell onto a train traveling from Bangkok. Among the injured is a one-year-old child.

News of the World • January 14, 08:02 AM • 4996 views
Thailand again accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that the government is considering response measures to the mortar shelling of the country's territory by Cambodian troops. The incident occurred after the signing of a ceasefire agreement and the repatriation of prisoners, as a result of which one Thai serviceman was wounded.

Politics • January 6, 05:19 AM • 42083 views
Thailand and Cambodia will once again try to agree on a real ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia will resume talks this week to develop detailed measures for lasting peace after border clashes. The Thai Foreign Minister criticized the October agreement, calling it vague and concluded for the sake of the American leader's presence.

Politics • December 22, 04:25 PM • 4881 views