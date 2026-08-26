Bangkok
At least three people were injured in coordinated arson attacks and a railway bombing. Authorities imposed a curfew in Narathiwat.
On Friday, a 14-year-old student opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, killing five staff members and injuring 23 people. Before that, he killed his grandmother and grandfather, after which he took his own life.
At a school in Nonthaburi province, a student opened fire, killing a teacher and injuring four people before taking his own life. This is already the second similar incident in Thailand this year.
Investigators are checking whether negligence led to the fire in a Bangkok bar that killed 30 people. Survivors report locked doors and a lack of emergency exit signs.
In Bangkok, a fire broke out at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar, killing 28 people and injuring 71. Most of the victims were found in the restrooms; the preliminary cause is believed to be a short circuit.
A deadly fire broke out in a bar in Bangkok, killing 27 people. The Prime Minister of Thailand arrived at the scene, and the causes are being investigated.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47 after a prolonged coma caused by a heart condition. She was a diplomat and a contender for the royal throne.
Bangkok plans to finalize a free trade agreement with the European Union by the end of the year. This will help the country reduce its dependence on US and Chinese markets.
In Bangkok, a freight train rammed into a bus, resulting in the deaths of eight people. The driver has been officially charged with negligence causing death.
As a result of a collision between a freight train and a bus in Thailand, 8 people were killed. Another 32 people were injured due to the fire and the large-scale accident.
In the capital of Thailand, a freight train collided with a bus at a crossing. As a result of the accident, eight people were killed and more than 20 others were injured.
Ajay Banga warned of an employment crisis for 1. 2 billion people in developing countries. The World Bank is focusing on investment and infrastructure.
The EBU announced the launch of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia, the final of which will take place on November 14, 2026. 10 countries in the region have already confirmed their participation in the new contest.
Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended flights due to a fire near the terminals. Israel began a ground operation in Lebanon, and oil prices soared.
The airline will operate flights from six cities worldwide for passengers with a final destination in Doha. Qatar's airspace remains officially closed.
Near Bangkok, a crane collapsed onto a road, crushing two cars and killing two people. This happened the day after a major accident where a train derailed due to a crane falling, killing 32 passengers.
In Thailand, 22 people died and 80 were injured when a construction crane fell onto a train traveling from Bangkok. Among the injured is a one-year-old child.
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul stated that the government is considering response measures to the mortar shelling of the country's territory by Cambodian troops. The incident occurred after the signing of a ceasefire agreement and the repatriation of prisoners, as a result of which one Thai serviceman was wounded.
Thailand and Cambodia will resume talks this week to develop detailed measures for lasting peace after border clashes. The Thai Foreign Minister criticized the October agreement, calling it vague and concluded for the sake of the American leader's presence.