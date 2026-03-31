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Eurovision launches Asian version - what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7708 views

The EBU announced the launch of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia, the final of which will take place on November 14, 2026. 10 countries in the region have already confirmed their participation in the new contest.

Eurovision launches Asian version - what is known

Eurovision is launching an Asian version, with the grand final to be held in Bangkok in November, organizers announced, writes UNN.

Details

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that, together with Voxovation, S2O Productions, and Thai Channel 3, it is launching the Eurovision Song Contest Asia for the first time in history, which will debut in 2026.

Bangkok has been confirmed as the host city.

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 will take place in the Thai capital, Bangkok, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with each participating broadcaster selecting their entrants through national finals in the months leading up to the event.

10 countries have already confirmed their participation, with more countries to be announced later.

"The first multinational expansion of the Eurovision Song Contest will feature artists and songs from South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, as well as Malaysia, Cambodia, and Laos, and also Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, with other countries expected to join as the contest expands," the organizers stated.

Flawless Ukrainian - Eurovision 2026 participants performed Ruslana's "Wild Dances"27.03.26, 05:09 • 71328 views

Julia Shramko

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