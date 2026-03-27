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Flawless Ukrainian - Eurovision 2026 participants performed Ruslana's "Wild Dances"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2042 views

Croatia's representatives at Eurovision 2026 performed the hit Wild Dances for the official TikTok contest. The artists presented a folk-pop version of the song.

Flawless Ukrainian - Eurovision 2026 participants performed Ruslana's "Wild Dances"

Croatia's representative at Eurovision 2026, the female folk-pop band Lelek, founded in 2024, has attracted the attention of contest fans with their performance of the iconic song "Wild Dances" by Ukrainian singer Ruslana, who won Eurovision 2004. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Tik Tok of the song contest.

Details

The artists presented their own interpretation of the hit, demonstrating strong vocals and respect for Ukrainian musical tradition.

Lelek's performance clearly shows a combination of ethnic motifs and modern sound, which is a characteristic feature of the band's work. Listeners were particularly drawn to the fact that the song was performed in Ukrainian - clearly, emotionally, and with an expressive delivery that emphasized the atmosphere of the original track.

It is worth noting that Lelek is one of the most interesting new European groups in the folk-pop genre. The band was formed in Zagreb in 2024 and combines traditional Slavic motifs with modern pop music.

The new performance of "Wild Dances" once again proved that Lelek knows how to work with ethnic material and at the same time give it a modern sound. Their interpretation of the Ukrainian hit emphasizes the band's openness to Slavic cultural heritage and demonstrates the high level of vocal training of the participants.

At Eurovision 2026, the Croats will perform with the song "Andromeda". It was thanks to this song that the artists won the national selection Dora-2026.

Recall

The updated forecast for the Eurovision 2026 song contest shows that the season's favorites maintain a significant lead over the other participants. Ukraine is currently in the top ten, with LELEKA and their song "Ridnym" in 10th place.

Plagiarism or accidental similarity? The song of Sweden's representative at Eurovision features motifs from Cascada's famous hit10.03.26, 06:30 • 8195 views

Stanislav Karmazin

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