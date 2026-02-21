Ruslana

Ukrainian singer and public figure

Ruslana Stepanivna Lyzhychko, known as Ruslana, is a Ukrainian singer, composer, producer, and public figure. She was born on May 24, 1973, in Lviv. Ruslana gained widespread popularity through her combination of modern pop music with ethnic motifs and energetic stage performances. Ruslana is one of the most famous Ukrainian artists in the world and a symbol of Ukraine's cultural breakthrough on the international stage. She has also actively participated in the country's social and political life.