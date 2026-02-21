Ruslana
Ukrainian singer and public figure
Ruslana Stepanivna Lyzhychko, known as Ruslana, is a Ukrainian singer, composer, producer, and public figure. She was born on May 24, 1973, in Lviv. Ruslana gained widespread popularity through her combination of modern pop music with ethnic motifs and energetic stage performances.
Ruslana is one of the most famous Ukrainian artists in the world and a symbol of Ukraine's cultural breakthrough on the international stage. She has also actively participated in the country's social and political life.
1996
Ruslana began her professional music career
2003
The album "Wild Dances" was released, bringing her great popularity
2004
Ruslana won the Eurovision Song Contest
2005
Awarded the title of People's Artist of Ukraine
2014
Actively supported the events of the Revolution of Dignity
2021
Ruslana continues her musical and public activities
2025
Remains one of Ukraine's most influential cultural figures