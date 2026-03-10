Plagiarism or accidental similarity? The song of Sweden's representative at Eurovision features motifs from Cascada's famous hit

Sweden has chosen its representative for the international Eurovision Song Contest. The country will be represented on the contest stage by singer Felicia with the song "My System", reports UNN.

The song was selected based on the results of the national selection Melodifestivalen and performed in a dynamic electronic style with elements of rave and dance music.

When listening to the track, one can notice a certain melodic similarity of some of its parts to the famous dance hit "Everytime We Touch" by the German band Cascada. In particular, the pre-chorus part of "My System" melodically resembles the chorus of the popular 2000s composition.

At the same time, most of Felicia's track has its own structure and sound. The main element that is most memorable in the Swedish artist's song is the rave breakdown, which acts as the key hook of the composition.

Currently, neither the performer herself nor her team have publicly commented on possible parallels between the tracks. Such discussions occasionally arise in the music industry, especially when it comes to dance compositions that may use similar harmonic or melodic techniques.

Eurovision will take place in May this year. Some countries are still continuing to choose their representatives and present their contest entries.

Earlier, we wrote about how Ukraine's representative Leleka released the final version of her Eurovision song. The singer will perform at the 70th song contest in Vienna in May 2026.

