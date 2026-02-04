$43.190.22
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 10399 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
03:39 PM • 10351 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 10843 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 18181 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 25002 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19443 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22531 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 36115 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51927 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips cost

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Ukraine is preparing for a new Eurovision season, choosing a representative for the 70th anniversary contest. The performances of Melovin (2.3 million UAH), Jamala (90 thousand dollars), and "Ziferblat" (120 thousand dollars) were mentioned.

Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips cost

In just a few days, a new Eurovision season will begin for Ukraine. Soon, the country's representative who will perform at the 70th anniversary song contest will be determined. UNN offers to recall some of Ukraine's performances at the song contest and how much they cost.

Melovin

In 2018, Ukraine was represented at Eurovision in Lisbon by Melovin, a singer who was not as famous then as he is now, and the winner of the sixth season of the show "X-Factor". The artist went to the capital of Portugal with the song "Under the Ladder". It is worth noting that in addition to a rather catchy and hit song, the celebrity also had an impressive performance. In particular, he used a burning piano and fire in his performance. In addition, at the beginning of the act, the artist lay in a musical instrument, and then, as the composition developed, rose from it. At that time, many people thought the artist resembled Dracula. It should be noted that, according to reports from the public broadcaster, which facilitates the participation of artists in Eurovision, Melovin's trip and performance (who ultimately took 17th place in the competition) cost 2.3 million UAH.

We should add that the performer was the first to perform in the grand final of the event, and the audience placed him in 7th place. As for the jury members, they gave the Ukrainian the last place.

Jamala

In 2016, Ukraine was represented by the Crimean Tatar singer Jamala. The artist performed at the competition in Sweden and achieved an impressive victory. In addition to her exceptional timbre and mesmerizing mantra-like song "1944", Jamala impressed both the jury members and the television audience with a spectacular performance. At the center of the performance was a unique hologram of a tree, which at the moment of greatest culmination grew, symbolizing the infinity of the lineage and the power of life. This tree and the graphics, with the help of which viewers could admire it through their TV screens, cost 90 thousand dollars. It is worth adding that this amount includes not only the cost of the production, but also the artist's full trip to Eurovision.

"Ziferblat"

As of 2026, this trio is currently the last Ukrainian participants in Eurovision. That year, they represented the country with the song "Bird of Prey". The message that the Ukrainians wanted to convey to Europe was immediately clear from the performance they presented. In particular, the band's track translates as "prayer bird". The mood of the composition is related to the fact that dark clouds always dissipate and eventually a warm spring comes, and the lyrical hero of the composition is looking for light that seems almost impossible to find. The "Ziferblat" performance was accompanied by bright lighting, special effects related to light, and stylish costumes. We should add that the guys themselves said in one of the interviews that about 120 thousand dollars (more than 4 million UAH) were spent on the trip. However, the band added that the public broadcaster did not fully finance them. It was only assistance, and the artists financed much of it themselves. As a result, the band took 9th place at Eurovision 2025, which took place in Basel.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about when the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 from Ukraine will take place. TV viewers will be able to vote for their favorite in the Diia application.

Stanislav Karmazin

Culture
Musician
Sweden
Portugal
Lisbon
Ukraine