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08:38 AM • 12331 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22890 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15604 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18858 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21891 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27101 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22638 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18610 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13106 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41287 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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Dmytro Hovsieiev

Honored Doctor of Ukraine
Dmytro Oleksandrovych Hovsieiev – Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, obstetrician-gynecologist of the highest category. Director of the Kyiv Perinatal Center. Head of the Department of Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology and Postgraduate Education at the Bogomolets National Medical University. He is a member of the university's academic councils, has completed internships in the EU, and has a significant scientific portfolio: textbooks, patents for inventions and utility models, and is the author of unique methodologies.
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Ukraine shoots down over 90% of Shahed drones and is preparing a response to Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 07:21 AM • 5008 views
The capital's Perinatal Center has every opportunity to nurse a premature baby and preserve its health – Hovsiev

Up to 10% of children at the Kyiv Perinatal Center are born prematurely. Caring for such infants is expensive and is not fully covered by payments from the NHSU.

Society • August 21, 12:30 PM • 3524 views
A record 33,000 compared with the current 20,000: how the birth rate in Kyiv has changed

The birth rate in the capital has declined quite significantly. The change in the figures was discussed by the director of the capital’s Perinatal Center, Dmytro Hovsiev.

Kyiv • August 17, 10:25 AM • 4595 views
Payment to the institution’s account: the director of the capital’s Perinatal Center clarified the situation regarding paid services

Kyiv Perinatal Center officially provides paid services, payment for which is made exclusively through the cashier to the institution’s account. Director Dmytro Hovsiev denied any ties to the company "Medlife," which was a subtenant of the premises.

Kyiv • August 13, 10:10 AM • 4093 views
Kyiv became the leader in birth rate, but indicators are declining

In the first half of 2026, 8,352 children were born in Kyiv, which is the highest rate in Ukraine. However, the birth rate in the capital decreased by 16% compared to the same period last year.

Kyiv • July 23, 01:24 PM • 8985 views
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Triplets born at the Kyiv Perinatal Center

A 24-year-old woman gave birth to two boys and a girl via cesarean section. Since 2024, 8 sets of triplets have been born at the center.

Society • July 17, 09:43 AM • 14136 views
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What pathologies are increasingly encountered by pregnant women and how to prevent them

An obstetrician-gynecologist noted that more and more pregnant women have a combination of pathologies, such as, for example, anemia and diabetes. He also emphasized the problem of under-examined women, particularly from frontline territories.

Society • July 14, 08:59 AM • 30145 views
First nutrition: why breast milk remains indispensable

Breast milk protects infants from infections and improves brain development. The best alternative in its absence is certified pasteurized donor milk.

Society • June 18, 03:48 PM • 4596 views
What an expectant mother should take to the maternity hospital: a list of essential items

A list of items for the maternity hospital and a list of free services have been released. The medical guarantees program covers childbirth, anesthesia, examinations, and meals.

Society • June 17, 11:15 AM • 43222 views
Four babies born at Perinatal Center during night of large-scale attack on the capital

On the night of June 15, four children were born at the Kyiv Perinatal Center during enemy shelling. The facility operates autonomously and has equipped shelters.

Society • June 15, 09:19 AM • 4752 views
Artificial Intelligence in Medicine: From Oncology to Predicting Preterm Birth

AI is increasingly being used to predict treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. These technologies help detect cancer and predict delivery dates.

Health • June 11, 12:14 PM • 43694 views
How to understand that something has gone wrong: doctors' advice for pregnant women

Due to the war, the number of pathologies in pregnant women is increasing. Doctors advise monitoring fetal movement, blood pressure, and swelling for timely detection of danger.

Society • June 5, 10:56 AM • 57833 views
Born during the war: how Kyiv doctors ensure continuous operation despite enemy attacks

Ukrainian hospitals are adapting to the realities of war: enemy attacks and blackouts. But behind such adaptation lies colossal work and adherence to safety protocols.

Society • June 2, 02:37 PM • 4709 views
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The most complex obstetric pathology: where in the capital women with placenta accreta are being saved

Placenta accreta after a cesarean section no longer necessarily means a hysterectomy. Dozens of such complex operations are performed annually in Kyiv.

Society • June 1, 03:17 PM • 60399 views
How chronic stress affects a woman's reproductive health – a specialist's answer

Chronic stress disrupts the hormonal cycle and reduces female fertility due to cortisol. During pregnancy, this creates risks of preeclampsia and premature birth.

Society • May 28, 12:30 PM • 57788 views
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Professor Vasyl Beniuk: The negative impact of chronic stress on the bodies of women of reproductive age is particularly noticeable

Obstetrician-gynecologist Vasyl Beniuk explains whether an "excess of estrogens" poses a threat to women's health and what risks arise after a cesarean section.

Society • May 27, 11:32 AM • 68079 views
Exclusive
Pregnancy during the war: how stress and physical strain affect a woman's body

Professor Dmytro Govseiev explained the potential threats of acute or chronic stress to a pregnant woman's body and the impact stress has on fetal development.

Society • May 25, 03:32 PM • 49765 views
In the capital, an obstetrician is embroiled in a scandal over derogatory photos at a cemetery. The facility has already responded

The leader of the "Sprotyv" (Resistance) movement reported a drunk driving incident and cemetery photos involving obstetrician Volodymyr Bilyi. The Perinatal Center called the medic's behavior unacceptable.

Society • May 21, 03:41 PM • 11692 views
Battle for the maternity hospital: who wants the capital's Perinatal Center?

Ukraine's largest Perinatal Center has come under a barrage of criticism – is everything as it seems, and who might be behind the information attacks?.

Society • May 19, 01:34 PM • 60476 views
Home birth: is it suitable for everyone and is a "plan B" necessary?Photo

In Ukraine, home births are not regulated, but hospitals are already offering alternative programs. Women have the opportunity to give birth in cozy conditions under medical supervision.

Society • May 15, 01:12 PM • 87572 views
Unique organ-preserving surgeries for placenta accreta are performed at the capital's Perinatal Center

Cesarean section increases the risk of placenta accreta spectrum. The Kyiv Perinatal Center performs unique surgeries to preserve the organ.

Society • May 11, 10:34 AM • 4923 views
Director of the Capital's Perinatal Center Dmytro Govsieiev has declared a smear campaign against him and the institution

Dmytro Govsieiev stated that there is a targeted attack amid a Kyiv City State Administration audit. He identifies the goal of the campaign as a change in the center's leadership to serve business interests.

Society • May 7, 10:03 AM • 3485 views
Pregnancy and childbirth under the Medical Guarantee Program: what the patient receives and whether additional payment is required

The Medical Guarantee Program covers pregnancy support, tests, and childbirth with pain relief. Expectant mothers receive prenatal screening free of charge.

Society • May 5, 11:34 AM • 28319 views
Exclusive
Money followed the patient, and the patient followed the doctor: the director of the largest Perinatal Center on working under medical reform

The director of the Kyiv Perinatal Center spoke about the competition for patients. Medical reform is forcing institutions to constantly improve the quality of service provision.

Health • May 1, 11:05 AM • 51058 views
Exclusive
Global trend in cesarean sections: indications, risks, and the situation in UkrainePhoto

Dmytro Govsieiev emphasizes that a cesarean section is a vital method for saving the lives of mother and child, but it should not be viewed as a universal tool.

Society • April 30, 06:20 AM • 48879 views
Exclusive
It's not too late after 30 – Perinatal Center Director Hovseiev on the optimal age for childbirth

Doctor Dmytro Hovseiev notes that the risk of certain genetic anomalies does indeed increase with age. However, medicine has now advanced significantly.

Society • April 29, 05:40 AM • 21173 views
Exclusive
Uniting for Survival: Director of the Kyiv Perinatal Center Dmytro Govseiev on Medical Reform, Competition, and the Essentials of Maternity Hospital Operations

Dmytro Govseiev spoke about the merger of medical institutions and funding from the NHSU. The head explained the cost of services and the specifics of operating during wartime.

Kyiv • April 28, 10:19 AM • 73172 views