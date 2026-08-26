Dmytro Hovsieiev
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.
Up to 10% of children at the Kyiv Perinatal Center are born prematurely. Caring for such infants is expensive and is not fully covered by payments from the NHSU.
The birth rate in the capital has declined quite significantly. The change in the figures was discussed by the director of the capital’s Perinatal Center, Dmytro Hovsiev.
Kyiv Perinatal Center officially provides paid services, payment for which is made exclusively through the cashier to the institution’s account. Director Dmytro Hovsiev denied any ties to the company "Medlife," which was a subtenant of the premises.
In the first half of 2026, 8,352 children were born in Kyiv, which is the highest rate in Ukraine. However, the birth rate in the capital decreased by 16% compared to the same period last year.
A 24-year-old woman gave birth to two boys and a girl via cesarean section. Since 2024, 8 sets of triplets have been born at the center.
An obstetrician-gynecologist noted that more and more pregnant women have a combination of pathologies, such as, for example, anemia and diabetes. He also emphasized the problem of under-examined women, particularly from frontline territories.
Breast milk protects infants from infections and improves brain development. The best alternative in its absence is certified pasteurized donor milk.
A list of items for the maternity hospital and a list of free services have been released. The medical guarantees program covers childbirth, anesthesia, examinations, and meals.
On the night of June 15, four children were born at the Kyiv Perinatal Center during enemy shelling. The facility operates autonomously and has equipped shelters.
AI is increasingly being used to predict treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. These technologies help detect cancer and predict delivery dates.
Due to the war, the number of pathologies in pregnant women is increasing. Doctors advise monitoring fetal movement, blood pressure, and swelling for timely detection of danger.
Ukrainian hospitals are adapting to the realities of war: enemy attacks and blackouts. But behind such adaptation lies colossal work and adherence to safety protocols.
Placenta accreta after a cesarean section no longer necessarily means a hysterectomy. Dozens of such complex operations are performed annually in Kyiv.
Chronic stress disrupts the hormonal cycle and reduces female fertility due to cortisol. During pregnancy, this creates risks of preeclampsia and premature birth.
Obstetrician-gynecologist Vasyl Beniuk explains whether an "excess of estrogens" poses a threat to women's health and what risks arise after a cesarean section.
Professor Dmytro Govseiev explained the potential threats of acute or chronic stress to a pregnant woman's body and the impact stress has on fetal development.
The leader of the "Sprotyv" (Resistance) movement reported a drunk driving incident and cemetery photos involving obstetrician Volodymyr Bilyi. The Perinatal Center called the medic's behavior unacceptable.
Ukraine's largest Perinatal Center has come under a barrage of criticism – is everything as it seems, and who might be behind the information attacks?.
In Ukraine, home births are not regulated, but hospitals are already offering alternative programs. Women have the opportunity to give birth in cozy conditions under medical supervision.
Cesarean section increases the risk of placenta accreta spectrum. The Kyiv Perinatal Center performs unique surgeries to preserve the organ.
Dmytro Govsieiev stated that there is a targeted attack amid a Kyiv City State Administration audit. He identifies the goal of the campaign as a change in the center's leadership to serve business interests.
The Medical Guarantee Program covers pregnancy support, tests, and childbirth with pain relief. Expectant mothers receive prenatal screening free of charge.
The director of the Kyiv Perinatal Center spoke about the competition for patients. Medical reform is forcing institutions to constantly improve the quality of service provision.
Dmytro Govsieiev emphasizes that a cesarean section is a vital method for saving the lives of mother and child, but it should not be viewed as a universal tool.
Doctor Dmytro Hovseiev notes that the risk of certain genetic anomalies does indeed increase with age. However, medicine has now advanced significantly.
Dmytro Govseiev spoke about the merger of medical institutions and funding from the NHSU. The head explained the cost of services and the specifics of operating during wartime.