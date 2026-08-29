In Odesa, a man shot his parents, wounded his brother, and then took his own life – police

In one of the apartment buildings in Odesa’s Kyivskyi District, a 50-year-old man allegedly shot his parents with a hunting rifle and wounded his brother. He then barricaded himself in the apartment and took his own life, the Odesa region police report, writes UNN.

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The man’s wounded brother was hospitalized. Law enforcement officials are not currently reporting information about his condition.

After committing the act, the armed man barricaded himself in the apartment. When police officers arrived at the scene, he shot himself.

Investigators, forensic experts and operational officers are working at the scene of the shooting. In total, three people died as a result of the incident, and one other person was injured.

Law enforcement officials entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Clause 1, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — the intentional murder of two or more people. Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident; the investigation is ongoing.

In Kyiv, a man was held in handcuffs for more than 8 hours at a TRC, beaten and tortured — Lubinets