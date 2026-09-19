Lavrov and Rubio may meet in New York; Ukraine will be one of the key topics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio may hold talks in New York during the UN General Assembly. The issue of Ukraine will be one of the key topics of the Russian minister’s international talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a comment to the Russian TASS news agency, UNN writes.

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According to Zakharova, the possibility of a separate meeting between Lavrov and Rubio is currently being discussed.

At the same time, she did not say whether Moscow and Washington had reached a final agreement on holding the talks.

Zakharova said that the issue of the war against Ukraine would be among the key topics during Lavrov’s international contacts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

At the same time, the Russian side has not yet disclosed which specific issues concerning Ukraine it plans to raise during possible talks with U.S. representatives.

A meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the UN General Assembly is not currently planned — media reports