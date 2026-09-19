Kendall Jenner responded to long-standing rumors about a romance with Cara Delevingne

American model Kendall Jenner denied longstanding rumors that she had been romantically involved with supermodel Cara Delevingne. Jenner made the statement in the trailer for the new season of "The Kardashians," E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

Rumors of a possible romance between Jenner and Delevingne emerged about 10 years ago and have periodically circulated online ever since. In the new trailer, the models discussed the topic directly for the first time.

There are rumors that Cara and I dated, but that isn't true Jenner said.

"Never say never"

At the same time, the model joked that she does not rule out such a development in the future.

By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara. Never say never, right? Jenner said, after which Delevingne burst out laughing.

The full conversation will be shown in Season 8 of "The Kardashians," which is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on October 8.

Jenner had previously also commented on longstanding speculation about her sexual orientation. In January, she said that if she identified as a lesbian, she would probably have already spoken about it publicly.

At the same time, the model noted that she does not want to completely rule out the possibility of a relationship with a woman in the future.

I don't think I will, but I'm not closing the door on life's experiences Jenner said.

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