The White House confirms that Trump will sign the law on "hellish sanctions" against the russian federation today - journalist
Kyiv • UNN
The White House confirmed that Trump will sign the sanctions bill at 4:30 p.m. The document provides for tariffs of up to 100% on buyers of energy resources from the russian federation.
The White House confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign the law on "hell sanctions" against russia today. Journalist Alex Raufoglu reported this, writes UNN.
The White House confirms that President Trump intends to sign the sanctions law against Russia today at 4:30 p.m.
We would add
Earlier, the media reported that United States President Donald Trump plans to sign Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against russia, which the House of Representatives approved by 262 votes "for".
We remind you
The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a sweeping strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.