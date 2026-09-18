The White House confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign the law on "hell sanctions" against russia today. Journalist Alex Raufoglu reported this, writes UNN.

The White House confirms that President Trump intends to sign the sanctions law against Russia today at 4:30 p.m. - the journalist reported.

We would add

Earlier, the media reported that United States President Donald Trump plans to sign Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on sanctions against russia, which the House of Representatives approved by 262 votes "for".

We remind you

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a sweeping strengthening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.