$44.660.0651.240.21
ukenru
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 9346 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
09:54 AM • 9716 views
Ukraine has received €3.3 billion from the EU to purchase missiles and drones
09:09 AM • 11020 views
Russian forces struck a commuter train in the Kharkiv region; two people sustained serious injuries
07:30 AM • 13799 views
In Poland, airports have suspended operations for the third consecutive day amid Russian attacks on Ukraine
September 18, 02:25 AM • 27163 views
Trump to offer Putin economic deals before the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine - NYT
September 17, 10:40 PM • 29001 views
A Russian attack completely destroyed a shopping center in Zaporizhzhia — new footage of the aftermathPhotoVideo
September 17, 08:28 PM • 24904 views
Abandoning support for Ukraine would mean a risk to the freedom of all of Europe — Merz
September 17, 05:01 PM • 52449 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelter
Exclusive
September 17, 04:09 PM • 30319 views
Constant enemy strikes on logistics and drone terror — how this has affected the labor market
September 17, 03:38 PM • 23334 views
A unique mintage of "Chervona Ruta" coins was struck in Ukraine: what is depicted on themPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 18 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 18, 02:57 AM • 12360 views
The EU will allocate €3.3 billion to Ukraine for missiles and drones — von der LeyenSeptember 18, 03:33 AM • 16494 views
Russia has entered a new phase of total war against Ukraine - The EconomistSeptember 18, 04:31 AM • 11086 views
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhoto07:12 AM • 15173 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhoto09:40 AM • 7400 views
Publications
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 9358 views
Subsidy for the 2026/27 heating season: who needs to contact the Pension Fund and whenPhoto09:40 AM • 7608 views
Oktoberfest in Munich 2026: when the festival will open, traditions, and how much a visit will costPhoto07:12 AM • 15274 views
The NBU made a decision on the key policy rate: what it means for the economySeptember 17, 05:28 PM • 39637 views
Ukraine has established rules for railway operations during an air threat: when to proceed to boarding and when to take shelterSeptember 17, 05:01 PM • 52450 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Ursula von der Leyen
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney star Debby Ryan spoke about the brain injury that changed her lifeSeptember 17, 12:05 AM • 60991 views
Barack Obama mourns the death of a pet who lived with the family for 13 yearsPhotoSeptember 16, 11:05 PM • 64725 views
Travis Kelce’s nieces came up with a special name for Taylor Swift after her wedding to the football playerSeptember 16, 10:06 PM • 57546 views
King Charles allegedly said that Princess Diana would be "forgotten soon" – Buckingham Palace respondedSeptember 16, 09:05 PM • 55737 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the NetherlandsSeptember 16, 03:40 PM • 59396 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136

The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9362 views

The Economic Security Bureau may assess payments within the framework of criminal proceedings, but it does not have the authority to independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules. Against the backdrop of criminal cases against airlines due to the interpretation of leasing payments as royalties, the issue requires a unified approach by the state.

The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently expand the concepts of the Tax Code or establish new taxation rules — lawyer

The Bureau of Economic Security may provide a legal assessment of payments during criminal investigations, but it does not have the authority to independently expand the concepts defined by the Tax Code or establish new tax legislation norms. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by Oleksandr Latenko, a lawyer and head of the tax law practice at Prikhodko & Partners Law Firm.

BES interprets aircraft leasing as royalties

As UNN previously reported, since 2024 the Bureau of Economic Security has begun interpreting transactions involving the leasing of air transport from nonresidents of Ukraine as the use of equipment. According to the investigation, Ukrainian air carriers were supposed to pay royalties for leasing aircraft and helicopters. Based on this approach, the BES opened criminal proceedings against at least five air carriers, including MAU, Constanta Airlines, Windrose, H3Operations and Skyline Express. According to UNN, another airline—Urga—may also be involved in a similar case.

The criminal cases were opened despite the fact that almost all of the air carriers had successfully passed tax inspections, and the tax authorities' only leasing-related objections concerned one company.

Representatives of the aviation industry insist that the problem arose because of an ambiguous interpretation of the legislation and requires the establishment of a unified state approach. 

In response to a request from UNN, the Ministry of Finance stated that the taxation of transactions involving the leasing of aircraft is carried out in accordance with the Tax Code and Ukraine's international treaties. At the same time, the Tax Code of Ukraine does not provide for the taxation of aircraft leasing as royalties. Therefore, the Bureau's approach to interpreting aircraft leasing without changing the tax legislation is described as pressure that could destroy the entire passenger and freight transport industry. After all, according to data from the State Register of Civil Aircraft of Ukraine, 86% of the aircraft fleet of Ukrainian companies is leased.

That is why the issue of aircraft leasing was submitted for consideration by the tax committee of the Public Council under the Ministry of Finance. Following the first meeting, it was decided to initiate the creation of a working group under the Ministry of Finance, which is to develop a draft generalized tax consultation on the taxation of leasing payments made to nonresidents.

The BES does not have the authority to expand the concepts of the Tax Code

According to lawyer Oleksandr Latenko, it is fundamentally important what the legislation itself means by the concept of "royalties." This refers to a regular monetary payment (remuneration) that a user (licensee) pays to an owner (licensor) for the right to use intellectual property or natural resources.

The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine may provide its own legal assessment of payments within criminal proceedings, but it cannot "create" a new category of royalties beyond the definition established by law

- the lawyer explained.

He recalled that subparagraph 14.1.225 of the Tax Code of Ukraine defines royalties regardless of what the parties called the relevant payment in the contract, based on its legal and economic substance. In particular, this concerns payments for the use of, or the granting of the right to use, specified intellectual property objects—trademarks, patents, copyrights, software and other objects.

At the same time, the Tax Code also establishes a list of payments that are not considered royalties.

The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine does not have the authority to independently establish tax legislation norms

- Latenko emphasized.

Thus, the Bureau may examine the actual substance of a specific monetary transaction and verify whether other legal relations are concealed behind its formal documentation. However, such an assessment must be carried out within the framework of definitions already established by law, rather than by BES investigators formulating their own tax rules.

What powers does the BES have during an investigation

At the same time, as Oleksandr Latenko explained, the Criminal Procedure Code provides the BEB with a broad range of tools for collecting evidence as part of criminal proceedings.

In particular, detectives may question witnesses, conduct searches and inspections, obtain temporary access to items and documents pursuant to a ruling by an investigating judge, obtain information constituting bank secrecy, and examine payments and their purpose. Covert investigative (detective) actions may also be conducted in cases provided for by law.

According to the lawyer, such measures may make it possible to establish, for example, whether certain monetary transactions were fictitious and whether the actual substance of the payments corresponds to how they are documented.

At the same time, Oleksandr Latenko draws attention to the delineation of the competences of tax and law enforcement authorities.

In particular, the State Tax Service is the direct regulatory authority in the field of taxation. It is the STS that has powers defined by the Tax Code regarding tax administration and the provision of individual tax consultations.

The BEB of Ukraine is not a tax administration body and is not vested with the authority to establish generally binding rules for interpreting the Tax Code of Ukraine; the task of the BEB of Ukraine is different – to detect and investigate criminal offenses in the economic sphere, including criminal offenses related to tax evasion

- the lawyer noted.

In this context, it is important to understand that, according to the State Tax Service, the airlines against which the BEB raised claims over its interpretation of aircraft leasing as royalties successfully passed tax audits. The tax authorities' remarks regarding leasing concerned only one company.

As a result of one audit of companies in the aviation sector, lease payments were reclassified as royalties. Only one audit

- said Viktoriia Kasian, Deputy Director of the Transfer Pricing Department of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

The situation with aircraft leasing shows that the BEB's legal assessment cannot substitute for the provisions of the Tax Code and the position of the regulatory authority. Criminal proceedings cannot be used as a tool for establishing a new taxation practice not provided for by law. In the case of aircraft leasing, the Ministry of Finance should put an end to the divergent approaches to interpretation by ensuring uniform rules for tax authorities, law enforcement agencies, and businesses.

Yevhen Tsarenko

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Laws
Search
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ukraine