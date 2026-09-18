Russia has entered a new phase of total war against Ukraine - The Economist

Russia has entered a new phase of total war against Ukraine. This is stated in an article by The Economist, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Kyiv has recently experienced serious disruptions to public transport.

The wailing of sirens and the shrieking of apps warning of impending strikes are ordinary sounds everywhere. Explosions at gas stations and railway stations, in shopping centers, offices, and apartment buildings are a constant backdrop. Some reports indicate a new exodus of families from the capital to safer areas in the west - the publication writes.

It is indicated that the capital’s residents have grown accustomed to, if not reconciled themselves to, the challenges of wartime life. At the same time, the new stage of the war is exerting physical, psychological, economic, and political pressure on Ukraine. At the same time, it is currently unclear what easing of tensions Ukrainians can expect through diplomacy.

According to sources familiar with negotiations between Donald Trump’s special representatives and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a proposal for a limited technical agreement may emerge in the coming weeks. Trilateral talks involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi in early October. But according to the authors, Putin will not agree to halt offensive actions at least until spring.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China has influence over Russia but is not pressuring it for peace. According to him, Beijing is politically closer to the Russian Federation.

The war in Ukraine is leading the world toward World War III — Czech prime minister