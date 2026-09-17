An enemy FPV drone attacked a passenger bus near a bus stop in Zaporizhzhia, injuring three people

In Zaporizhzhia, the enemy attacked a passenger bus with an FPV drone in the Kosmichnyi district. There were people inside. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Semikin, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the drone struck right near a public transport stop.

Preliminarily, three people were injured. They are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.

The Russians once again chose not a military target, but people who were simply going about their business, Semikin concluded.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 4 more injured