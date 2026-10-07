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Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The Blink-182 drummer posted a photo from a hospital room with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and daughter. The reason for the hospitalization was not reported.

Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reason
Photo: Travis Barker/Instagram

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker posted photos from a hospital room where he was visited by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and daughter, Alabama Barker. The couple has not disclosed the reason for his hospitalization. E! News reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Travis Barker posted two photos from the hospital on Instagram. In the pictures, he is lying on a hospital bed wearing a gown and surgical cap. In the first photo, his 20-year-old daughter, Alabama, is sitting beside him. 

"My baby girl came to see me," Barker captioned the photo.

In the second picture, meanwhile, his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is kissing the musician, while a blood pressure cuff can be seen on Travis’s arm. 

"And my beautiful wife by my side," the musician wrote. 

Kourtney also posted a photo of herself with Travis to her own story, but did not disclose details about his stay in the hospital.

"It is unclear how long the 50-year-old musician stayed in the hospital, as in his next story he posted a video from home showing his and Kourtney’s two-year-old son, Rocky, walking around in a dinosaur costume, while a melody from "Jurassic Park" plays in the background," the publication writes.

We remind you

Kim Kardashian admitted that before beginning a romance with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, she deliberately did not seek a new relationship for several years. After divorcing Kanye West and having a brief romance with Pete Davidson, she wanted to focus on herself, her children, and her work. 

Alla Kiosak

UNN Lite
Musician