The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire
Kyiv • UNN
In the Desnianskyi district, a drone caused a fire on the 10th floor of a 12-story building. In addition, 13 people are known to have been injured in the Solomianskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital.
In the capital, an enemy drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire on the level of the 10th floor. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District, an enemy attack caused a fire in a 12-story residential building on the level of the 10th floor
According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.
Additionally
According to the mayor of Kyiv, 13 people were injured in the capital's Solomianskyi and Obolonskyi districts.
Medics hospitalized 6 of the injured. Among them is a young woman who was found near a burning car in Obolon. She is in serious condition
According to Klitschko, one man was killed in the Obolonskyi District.
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