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The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4456 views

In the Desnianskyi district, a drone caused a fire on the 10th floor of a 12-story building. In addition, 13 people are known to have been injured in the Solomianskyi and Obolonskyi districts of the capital.

The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire
Photo: social media

In the capital, an enemy drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire on the level of the 10th floor. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District, an enemy attack caused a fire in a 12-story residential building on the level of the 10th floor 

- Klitschko reported.

According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.

Additionally

According to the mayor of Kyiv, 13 people were injured in the capital's Solomianskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

Medics hospitalized 6 of the injured. Among them is a young woman who was found near a burning car in Obolon. She is in serious condition 

- the mayor added.

According to Klitschko, one man was killed in the Obolonskyi District.

In Kyiv, a car caught fire after falling debris from a Russian UAV; a woman was killed07.10.26, 20:12 • 2866 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv