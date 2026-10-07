The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire

Photo: social media

In the capital, an enemy drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire on the level of the 10th floor. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District, an enemy attack caused a fire in a 12-story residential building on the level of the 10th floor - Klitschko reported.

According to him, emergency services are heading to the scene.

Additionally

According to the mayor of Kyiv, 13 people were injured in the capital's Solomianskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

Medics hospitalized 6 of the injured. Among them is a young woman who was found near a burning car in Obolon. She is in serious condition - the mayor added.

According to Klitschko, one man was killed in the Obolonskyi District.

In Kyiv, a car caught fire after falling debris from a Russian UAV; a woman was killed