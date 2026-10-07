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In Kyiv, a car caught fire after falling debris from a Russian UAV; a woman was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

In Kyiv’s Obolonskyi District, UAV debris caused a car fire, and a woman’s body was found nearby. Power outages caused disruptions to the water supply.

In Kyiv, a car caught fire after falling debris from a Russian UAV; a woman was killed

On the evening of October 7, a car caught fire in the courtyard of a residential building in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district as a result of burning UAV debris. Later, the body of a woman was found not far from the car burning in the courtyard of the residential building, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, according to UNN.

Details

The head of the Ukrainian capital also reported that, due to a problem with the electricity supply, water-pumping stations were partially without power. Interruptions to the water supply are being observed on the right bank of the city. Energy workers are working to restore it.

Additionally

During the night of October 7, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Two people were killed in the shelling, and the consequences of the strikes were recorded in four districts of the capital.

Later, Russian strikes damaged buildings in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Two injured people were initially reported, but their number later rose to eight.

We remind you

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Pryluky in Chernihiv region rose to 19. Rescuers freed the body of another child from under the rubble.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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