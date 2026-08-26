Fires
After the strike, a fire broke out at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteproekt refinery in Kstovo. The damage is being assessed.
Buildings, shops, and cars have been damaged in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and anti-drone nets have been installed over the streets. russia is attacking the cities with aerial bombs and drones.
During the construction of the Fire Point plant in Denmark, the impact of the work on rare worms was taken into account, while fuel waste will be separated and partially reused.
Due to shelling, consumers in five regions remain without electricity; a power worker was injured in the Kharkiv region. No consumption restrictions are forecast.
Seven people were killed, 152 injured, and nine went missing at a plant in the Amur Region. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The aftermath of a fire is being dealt with on Vadym Hetman Street in Kyiv. Traffic is blocked in both directions, and four trolleybuses have changed routes.
A Russian morning strike destroyed a house in Chernihiv. A 49-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, and a 14-year-old child was hospitalized.
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed a drone attack on the Wildberries center in Kotovsk. One employee was injured, and the fire affected an area of more than 100,000 square meters.
In Billings, a man shot eight relatives, including four children, and set the house on fire. The suspect died, apparently by suicide.
A large-scale fire broke out at the 108,000-square-meter Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk, Russia. The facility was previously hit on July 18.
Slovak police thwarted an arson attack on a drone factory and detained three foreigners. There were about 70 people at the facility during the attack.
The strongest fire is raging on the island of Salamina, where it is being fought by aircraft, helicopters, ground crews and volunteers. The heat has reached 40 degrees.
Maudau announced a partial staff reduction due to the consequences of Russian attacks on logistics facilities. The company plans to maintain resilience and operations.
In Kramatorsk, an airstrike damaged 34 apartment buildings and caused fires. Among the 24 injured is a two-month-old infant.
Brent fell to $89. 10, while WTI fell to $82.08 per barrel. Traders see economic pressure as less of a threat to supplies than escalation.
Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing about 10 cars to catch fire. Three people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.
A methanol processing unit exploded at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, starting a fire covering an area of 2,000 m². 133 people were injured.
Oil sludge caught fire in a settling basin at the Atyrau Refinery; there were no casualties. The fire was completely extinguished, and the plant is operating normally.
In Denmark, Fire Point is building a plant for solid-fuel rocket engines. The casings will be wound from polycarbonate fiber
Russian forces attacked Chernihiv region 45 times, injuring 38 people. Homes, businesses, vehicles and critical infrastructure were damaged.
The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and two gas separation units of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.
Russian forces attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in Pavlohrad.
The Ukrainian military struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery with FP-1 drones. Russian authorities reported a fire, damage to the railway station, and casualties.
Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb in the morning. Two people were killed, a road was damaged, facilities were destroyed, and a fire broke out.
A fire following a Russian drone attack destroyed a Red Cross warehouse in Kherson. There were no casualties, and the organization continues to help residents.
Ozon will compensate sellers for losses only if they have insurance with Ingosstrakh. Since the attacks began, the company's shares have fallen by 27%.
The Ministry of Education and Science has begun reprinting 1. 2 million destroyed textbooks and plans to deliver them by November 1, 2026. The losses are estimated at UAH 150 million.
Russia’s massive attack destroyed part of Metro Ukraine’s stock. The company warned of short-term disruptions to product availability and deliveries.
Putin's decree allows the Russian authorities to take over the management of critical facilities due to security threats or delays in restoration. This concerns energy, industry, communications, and essential services.
A Russian drone damaged a high-rise building in central Chernihiv. Among the 20 injured are two children; a woman is in serious condition.