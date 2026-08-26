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08:38 AM • 12213 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22733 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:17 AM • 15559 views
Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18768 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
05:39 AM • 21849 views
Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27079 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22622 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18597 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13103 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

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Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 26391 views
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Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhoto05:32 AM • 7420 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19002 views
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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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07:30 AM • 22740 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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07:05 AM • 18773 views
The image of a "victim of the system" for a defendant in a medical negligence case: the public strategy of an Odrex doctorPhoto06:30 AM • 13940 views
Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027Video06:00 AM • 19055 views
Deferment after expulsion: lawmakers want to change the rules for students without a diplomaAugust 25, 06:20 PM • 70865 views
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It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died from04:39 AM • 21405 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 26428 views
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Fires

Fires are a process of uncontrolled combustion spreading through space. Fires pose a threat to the lives of humans and animals, and they destroy or damage property and ecosystems. Most often, the cause of a fire is careless handling of fire, violation of the rules for operating electrical appliances and equipment, natural factors (for example, lightning), and spontaneous combustion of materials. Fires are divided into the following classes: combustion of solids; combustion of liquids; combustion of gaseous substances; combustion of metals; and combustion of live electrical equipment.
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General Staff confirmed the strike on Lukoil's large oil refinery in Kstovo

After the strike, a fire broke out at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteproekt refinery in Kstovo. The damage is being assessed.

War in Ukraine • 09:08 AM • 1434 views
Defense Forces showed what Kramatorsk and Sloviansk look like nowPhoto

Buildings, shops, and cars have been damaged in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and anti-drone nets have been installed over the streets. russia is attacking the cities with aerial bombs and drones.

Society • 08:23 AM • 1910 views
Exclusive
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 

During the construction of the Fire Point plant in Denmark, the impact of the work on rare worms was taken into account, while fuel waste will be separated and partially reused.

Technologies • 07:05 AM • 18778 views
Power worker injured, five regions are partially without power due to Russian attacks

Due to shelling, consumers in five regions remain without electricity; a power worker was injured in the Kharkiv region. No consumption restrictions are forecast.

Society • 06:59 AM • 2388 views
Six Chinese citizens among the seven people killed in a fire at a gas chemical complex in Russia

Seven people were killed, 152 injured, and nine went missing at a plant in the Amur Region. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News of the World • 06:48 AM • 2036 views
Major fire blocked traffic on one street in KyivPhoto

The aftermath of a fire is being dealt with on Vadym Hetman Street in Kyiv. Traffic is blocked in both directions, and four trolleybuses have changed routes.

Society • 05:32 AM • 7474 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized

A Russian morning strike destroyed a house in Chernihiv. A 49-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, and a 14-year-old child was hospitalized.

War in Ukraine • 04:52 AM • 27080 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video

The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed a drone attack on the Wildberries center in Kotovsk. One employee was injured, and the fire affected an area of more than 100,000 square meters.

News of the World • 04:28 AM • 22624 views
Man in Montana kills eight relatives, including four children, during family dinner – AP

In Billings, a man shot eight relatives, including four children, and set the house on fire. The suspect died, apparently by suicide.

News of the World • August 26, 03:48 AM • 3750 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk again – monitorsPhotoVideo

A large-scale fire broke out at the 108,000-square-meter Wildberries logistics center in Kotovsk, Russia. The facility was previously hit on July 18.

News of the World • August 25, 11:25 PM • 21820 views
Slovak police thwarted an arson attack on a drone manufacturing plant

Slovak police thwarted an arson attack on a drone factory and detained three foreigners. There were about 70 people at the facility during the attack.

News of the World • August 25, 10:38 PM • 3136 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours

The strongest fire is raging on the island of Salamina, where it is being fought by aircraft, helicopters, ground crews and volunteers. The heat has reached 40 degrees.

News of the World • August 25, 09:58 PM • 13104 views
The “Maudau” marketplace will lay off some employees due to Russian attacks

Maudau announced a partial staff reduction due to the consequences of Russian attacks on logistics facilities. The company plans to maintain resilience and operations.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 04:59 PM • 5330 views
In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24Photo

In Kramatorsk, an airstrike damaged 34 apartment buildings and caused fires. Among the 24 injured is a two-month-old infant.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 04:36 PM • 25406 views
Oil prices fell to a one-week low

Brent fell to $89. 10, while WTI fell to $82.08 per barrel. Traders see economic pressure as less of a threat to supplies than escalation.

Economy • August 25, 02:11 PM • 8960 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: three people are known to have been injured, and 10 cars caught firePhoto

Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, causing about 10 cars to catch fire. Three people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 12:46 PM • 2988 views
Explosion occurred at Russia’s Amur Gas Chemical Complex - two people killed and more than 100 injuredVideo

A methanol processing unit exploded at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex, starting a fire covering an area of 2,000 m². 133 people were injured.

News of the World • August 25, 11:18 AM • 3872 views
A fire broke out at one of Kazakhstan’s largest oil refineriesPhotoVideo

Oil sludge caught fire in a settling basin at the Atyrau Refinery; there were no casualties. The fire was completely extinguished, and the plant is operating normally.

Economy • August 25, 10:59 AM • 8366 views
Exclusive
The CEO of Fire Point’s subsidiary spoke about the technology for producing rocket engines at a plant in DenmarkPhoto

In Denmark, Fire Point is building a plant for solid-fuel rocket engines. The casings will be wound from polycarbonate fiber

War in Ukraine • August 25, 09:51 AM • 26558 views
Russian strikes in Chernihiv region leave 38 injured in 24 hoursPhotoVideo

Russian forces attacked Chernihiv region 45 times, injuring 38 people. Homes, businesses, vehicles and critical infrastructure were damaged.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 08:59 AM • 3026 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the facilities of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant

The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery and two gas separation units of the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 08:22 AM • 17261 views
Three people injured in Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMAPhoto

Russian forces attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and aerial bombs. Buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in Pavlohrad.

Society • August 25, 06:46 AM • 3386 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - Fire PointVideo

The Ukrainian military struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery with FP-1 drones. Russian authorities reported a fire, damage to the railway station, and casualties.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 06:01 AM • 18728 views
Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb: two people were killed

Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb in the morning. Two people were killed, a road was damaged, facilities were destroyed, and a fire broke out.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 04:19 AM • 13312 views
A Russian attack destroyed nearly UAH 28 million worth of Red Cross humanitarian supplies in Kherson

A fire following a Russian drone attack destroyed a Red Cross warehouse in Kherson. There were no casualties, and the organization continues to help residents.

War in Ukraine • August 25, 03:15 AM • 10751 views
Ozon will pay compensation for destroyed goods only if they are insured against the risk of damage resulting from UAV attacks

Ozon will compensate sellers for losses only if they have insurance with Ingosstrakh. Since the attacks began, the company's shares have fallen by 27%.

Economy • August 25, 01:57 AM • 4698 views
Exclusive
Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine lost more than 1.2 million textbooks — the destroyed print runs are planned to be replaced by November.

The Ministry of Education and Science has begun reprinting 1. 2 million destroyed textbooks and plans to deliver them by November 1, 2026. The losses are estimated at UAH 150 million.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 02:10 PM • 36007 views
Metro stores will experience product shortages after a strike on a warehouse, the company says

Russia’s massive attack destroyed part of Metro Ukraine’s stock. The company warned of short-term disruptions to product availability and deliveries.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 01:45 PM • 4840 views
In Russia, temporary administration has been authorized for critical infrastructure facilities if they have not been secured against air attacks

Putin's decree allows the Russian authorities to take over the management of critical facilities due to security threats or delays in restoration. This concerns energy, industry, communications, and essential services.

News of the World • August 24, 12:29 PM • 16528 views
Russian drone strike on a building in Chernihiv: 20 people injured so far

A Russian drone damaged a high-rise building in central Chernihiv. Among the 20 injured are two children; a woman is in serious condition.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 12:14 PM • 4262 views