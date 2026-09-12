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Two killed and four injured: new consequences of Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The death toll from Russia's overnight attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to two. Four more people were injured, including two who were seriously wounded.

Two killed and four injured: new consequences of Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih revealed

In Kryvyi Rih, rescuers recovered the body of a second man who was killed as a result of the attack on the city on the night of September 12. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, UNN reports.

 Details

The death toll from the overnight Russian attack on an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih has risen to two. Rescuers recovered a man's body from under the rubble

- Hanzha wrote.

He did not specify which industrial enterprise was involved. However, according to information published somewhat earlier by local media and Telegram channels, it was a major city-forming enterprise.

What is known about the victims and those injured during the attack on the city

At 3:00 a.m., Russian armed forces struck Kryvyi Rih with at least three missiles resembling the "Tsirkon". Residents first saw bright flashes and the glow of fires, and then began complaining of a pungent smell in the air.

At 5:30 a.m., a wave of kamikaze drones was launched at the city; they also attacked urban infrastructure. The attack continued, with short breaks, until 11:05 a.m.

As reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, four people were injured in the combined attack. Two men—aged 54 and 58—sustained serious injuries; one is in moderate condition, while the other is in "serious" condition. They were hospitalized and are in the operating room, where doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

The strikes also damaged 5 apartment buildings, a Center for Medical and Sanitary Care, 3 educational institutions, and business facilities.

In Odesa region, 35 people have already been injured following the Russian attack; two more people are still being searched for, and 13 have been rescued12.09.26, 11:59 • 7996 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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