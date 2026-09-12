"Ukraine's largest export to Europe is time" — Fire Point CEO

Today, Ukraine is effectively exporting to European countries the time that gives them an opportunity to prepare for new security challenges. This was stated by Fire Point CEO Irina Terekh during her speech at the MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, UNN reports.

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We can all see that hybrid warfare has already begun, and perhaps now is not the best time to deny it. When we see all these attacks—from drones that go astray over the Ukrainian border to some kind of hybrid attacks on energy infrastructure and cyber infrastructure. And this, of course, raises an uncomfortable question: what is the level of preparedness of our countries, which are the next countries on the border with Russia? What are we doing about it? How can we help each other? How can we use Ukraine’s experience? — said Irina Terekh.

According to her, over the years of the full-scale war, Ukraine has managed to build significant defence capabilities, working out of necessity and under enormous pressure. This Ukrainian experience may be useful to European countries in preparing for potential threats.

Poland and other countries still have a little time in reserve, because Ukraine’s biggest export to other European countries is time. And this time must be used wisely so that we can create as much defensive capability as possible in the arsenals of European countries and throughout the free world — the Fire Point CEO stressed.

Irina Terekh added that Ukraine’s experience demonstrates the importance of close cooperation between the defence industry, the military and the state. According to her, Ukraine has found itself in circumstances where defence companies cannot afford to view one another exclusively as competitors, since the scale of the task of protecting the country is so great that it requires the pooling of resources.

I think that if there is anything we need to learn from Ukraine, one such issue is how some global things can be done together. Something you cannot do on your own, but can do with a friend, using your own resources or with a partner, even if it is a situational partner — the Fire Point CEO added.

Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO