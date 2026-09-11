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Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9020 views

Iryna Terekh noted that Fire Point regularly monitors media attacks and in approximately 90% of cases traces their origin to Russia.

Russia is investing significant resources in information and psychological operations to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies — Fire Point CEO

Russia is investing significant funds and resources in information operations aimed at making Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies. This was stated by the CEO of the leading Ukrainian defense company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, during a panel discussion held as part of the MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition in the Polish city of Kielce, reports UNN correspondent.

We are in Poland today and hear a great deal about disputes in Ukrainian-Polish relations, particularly online. But I do not know a single Pole with whom we are in contact who would be part of this dispute. And from what I see, Russia is investing enormous funds and resources to make Ukraine and Poland perceive each other as enemies. And even worse—to make us feel like enemies ourselves. I really want you to be careful. We are fighting with missiles, drones, and weapons—in various spheres. But we constantly forget about an extremely important psychological dimension

- Iryna Terekh said.

She emphasized that in war it is important to consider not only the military dimension, but also the psychological and cognitive dimensions. 

We must be extremely attentive to the information we consume and to who may be interested in having this information circulate in our minds

- the Fire Point CEO added.

In addition, at a press conference in Poland, Iryna Terekh noted that Fire Point regularly monitors media attacks, and in approximately 90% of cases their origin can be traced specifically to Russia.

On the one hand, if we look at this positively, it is high praise for our effectiveness and for how we do not let them live in peace. On the other hand, we see that Ukrainians, being tired and emotional, very often pick up these narratives as well. Therefore, here we should be more critical of our information space

- she explained.

According to her, IPSO often have characteristic features: they appeal to strong emotions, cause agitation, and focus attention on an acute problem. At the same time, the problem itself may be real and important, which makes it more difficult to recognize the manipulation.

Iryna Terekh also noted that Russia is significantly ahead of Ukraine and its Western partners in the development of information and psychological operations and propaganda technologies.

We would add

Russia systematically uses information operations and disinformation as one of the tools of waging war against Ukraine. In particular, Russia regularly claims to have shot down Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles, while citing astronomical figures. 

At the same time, claims of the almost 100% effectiveness of Russian air defense are inconsistent with the numerous successful strikes against facilities on Russian territory. In just the past few days, the Defense Forces have hit a number of facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation. For example, the long-range FP-1 UAV struck a strategic facility deep in Russia's rear—the Novy Urengoy condensate preparation plant for transportation (ZPKT) in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug of the Russian Federation—covering a record 3,300 km in the process.

In addition, on September 11, the Defense Forces struck the strategic enterprise Volgogradpromproekt in the Russian Federation with FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, after which a fire broke out there.

Yevhen Tsarenko

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Iryna Terekh
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