Outage schedules have been canceled, but this may change - which regions should prepare

The electricity outage schedules introduced against the backdrop of renewed Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have currently, as of the morning of October 1, been canceled, but the situation may change. Kyiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions need to conserve electricity during the evening hours. Enemy attacks have caused power outages in five regions. UNN reports this, citing the Ministry of Energy and NPC Ukrenergo.

Russian attacks

"The enemy continues to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure," Ukrenergo said.

"As a result of hostilities and Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Kirovohrad, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions remain temporarily without electricity," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Where the security situation allows, crews are already working to restore power, the ministry said. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock, the ministry emphasized.

What is happening with the schedules

"The use of outage schedules has currently been canceled. At the same time, the situation in the power system may change in certain regions," the Ministry of Energy said.

Ukrenergo clarified that "the hourly electricity outage schedules and capacity limitation schedules for industrial consumers, whose forced implementation had been forecast the previous day, are not currently being applied".

However, in certain regions, including Kyiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, electricity must be consumed sparingly during the evening hours. Please limit the use of high-powered electrical appliances from 17:00 to 22:00. This will reduce the load on the power system and the likelihood of forced restrictions due to overloading of equipment damaged by enemy shelling - Ukrenergo emphasized.

Consumption

Electricity consumption, Ukrenergo said, has increased. Today, October 1, as of 09:30, it was 2.1% higher than at the same time the previous day—Wednesday. The reason is cloudy weather in parts of the southeastern regions. This is resulting in lower efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in the amount of electricity consumed from the general grid.

Yesterday, September 30, the daily peak in consumption was recorded in the evening. It was at the same level as the previous day’s peak—Tuesday, September 29.

"Today, it would be advisable to shift the use of high-powered electrical appliances to the period when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently—from 10:00 to 16:00," Ukrenergo said.

Russia has carried out the most massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector since winter — Koretskyi