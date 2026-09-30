Russia has carried out the most massive attack on Ukraine’s energy sector since winter — Koretskyi

The Russians have launched massive strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

As the head of government noted, since the summer there has effectively not been a single day when the enemy did not attack energy infrastructure. However, an attack this massive and combined occurred for the first time since the end of the previous heating season.

The overnight attack caused damage and destruction. I am awaiting a detailed report on the condition of the equipment and the time frames for restoration. Overall, since yesterday evening, 11 regions of the country have come under attack. In addition to energy facilities, the enemy once again struck residential buildings, social infrastructure, civilian enterprises, and the railway - Koretskyi said in a post.

The head of government added that the threat of repeated strikes remains in many regions.

The main target of the Russian strike was energy infrastructure in Kyiv and the region, Zelenskyy says